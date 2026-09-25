From diagnosis to treatment, ZEISS introduces innovations across ZEISS Retina Workflow at EURETINA 2026

ZEISS Medical Technology advances its ZEISS Retina Workflow with digital and surgical enhancements, and new imaging technologies, including:

JENA, Germany, Sept. 24, 2026 /CNW/ -- ZEISS Medical Technology, one of the world's leading medical technology companies, announced expansive developments across its comprehensive ZEISS Retina Workflow at the European Society of Retina Specialists (EURETINA) congress, spanning retinal imaging, surgical visualization, digital workflow technologies and vitreoretinal surgery. The innovations further strengthen ZEISS's ability to support eye care professionals and retina specialists across the continuum of retinal care, from diagnosis and treatment planning to surgical intervention and ongoing patient management.

"The growing complexity of retinal care is placing unprecedented demands on retina specialists, who must interpret expanding volumes of clinical data while making timely decisions for their patients," says Andreas Völker, Head of the Ophthalmology Strategic Business Unit, ZEISS Medical Technology. "With today's advancements across our ZEISS Retina Workflow, we're helping clinicians navigate that complexity with greater confidence, efficiency and connectivity, enabling more informed decisions and a more seamless and personalized care experience for their patients, from diagnosis through treatment and follow-up."

"I see daily how aligning imaging, analytics, and patient data improves our efficiency in clinical routine and surgery. Seeing all relevant data in one place supports real-time, data-driven decisions. This clarity helps streamline our daily practice, shorten procedure times, and improve outcomes, while also enhancing patient trust and engagement from screening through follow-up," says Matthias Bolz, Director of the Clinic of Ophthalmology at Kepler University Clinic Linz, Austria.

ZEISS simplifies imaging with expansion of its retinal portfolio with new ZEISS ALTA DUO 300, combining OCT and fundus imaging in a single device

ZEISS continues to expand its retinal imaging portfolio with the ZEISS ALTA DUO 300, a simplified, fully automated multimodal imaging solution designed for everyday retinal care, combining OCT and fundus imaging in a single device to streamline image acquisition and enable more efficient access to essential retinal diagnostic information. Complementing the advanced diagnostic capabilities of ZEISS CIRRUS OCT and ZEISS CLARUS fundus imaging systems, the new ZEISS ALTA DUO 300 broadens the company's imaging portfolio and provides eye care professionals with greater flexibility in selecting the imaging solution that best aligns with their clinical and practice needs. Together, these solutions reinforce ZEISS's commitment to supporting retinal care across the continuum of diagnosis, monitoring and treatment.

New HMDmd CR3 extends advanced visualization options for ZEISS ARTEVO 850

ZEISS announces a new head-mounted 3D digital visualization option with plug-and-play connectivity to the ZEISS ARTEVO 850 surgical microscope, providing advanced visualization with exceptional ergonomics. The head-mounted display HMDmd CR3 is the lightest head-mounted display in its class, seamlessly provides surgeons with all of the digital visualization capabilities and data overlays of the ZEISS ARTEVO 850, including DCA, SmartDoF, AutoExposure, adjustable light temperature of RGB LED, and support for immersive 3D visualization. The HMDmd CR3 provides an additional option to view surgical procedures, offering a more holistic approach to visualization for the ZEISS ARTEVO 850. The enhanced immersive experience of the combined technologies enables surgeons to place their full concentration on what matters most – their patients.

3 million times trusted: DORC ILM-BLUE and DORC MEMBRANEBLUE-DUAL offer effective staining, high purification and optimal injection characteristics; used with ZEISS ARTEVO 850's digital filters for more distinct, visually enhanced surgical view

DORC ILM-BLUE® and DORC MEMBRANEBLUE-DUAL® passed the 3 million mark1 this year, demonstrating the trust of ophthalmologists worldwide in using DORC surgical dyes for inner-limiting membrane (ILM) and epiretinal membrane (ERM) staining. Used in conjunction with the digital filters of ZEISS ARTEVO 850 surgical microscope, the dyes support enhanced visualization and contrast of ILM and ERM, providing a more distinct and visually enhanced surgical view for surgeons.

By injecting DORC ILM-BLUE into the vitreous cavity, the ILM will be clearly stained and easily distinguished from the underlying, unstained retina and can be removed selectively. The DORC MEMBRANEBLUE-DUAL 2-in-1 dye stains both the ILM and the ERM membrane in vitreoretinal surgery, without compromising the staining effect within one injection. In either use case, with their integrated carrier 4% PEG solution, the DORC ILM-BLUE or DORC MEMBRANEBLUE-DUAL dyes can be injected into a BSS-filled eye and sink immediately as a cohesive ball to the fundus of the eye and only stain the targeted tissue without diffusion throughout the whole globe.

DORC TDC VELOCE from ZEISS continues to demonstrate solid improvements in 27G vitrectomy procedures

With the strength of DORC EVA and DORC EVA NEXUS sales surpassing 3,000 installed units worldwide, ZEISS continues to focus on meeting more customers' requirements. One year after its successful introduction in select European countries, the new 27G two-dimensional cutter (TDC) continues to expand its availability in more regions. The latest clinical data suggests advantages of the DORC TDC VELOCE compared to its predecessor DORC TDC. Increased flow with the 27G DORC TDC VELOCE can result in up to 41% shorter core vitrectomy time, suggesting greater procedural efficiency during the procedure.

"Building on its predecessor, the new vitrectomy cutter DORC TDC VELOCE takes the combination of safety and efficiency to an unprecedented level," says Mitrofanis Pavlidis, MD, director of Augencentrum Köln and co-developer of the DORC TDC VELOCE.

One brand: ZEISS is the partner in ophthalmology.

The journey for DORC and ZEISS to come together as one team over the past years has arrived at a successful juncture, bringing the DORC brand under the single brand of ZEISS, representing an important milestone in the ongoing evolution of the ZEISS Retina Workflow.

The move to one brand brings new focus and simplification to our customer relationships and a unified brand experience across all touchpoints with the company. Customers will receive the same exceptional products, quality, and service that they rely on today, including their same trusted contacts, contracts, and support, with a single point of contact for their comprehensive ophthalmic needs, and expanded portfolio access for complete ophthalmic care.

"DORC is now ZEISS," says Dominik Beck, PhD, Head of Business Sector Surgery Posterior Segment at ZEISS Medical Technology. "For some time, we have been operating as one team, united by a shared commitment to advancing patient care. Today, that shared purpose is reflected in a single brand: ZEISS. We are proud to bring together our expertise, innovation, and dedication under a name that has earned the trust of customers worldwide for more than 175 years."

Mark your calendar for opportunities to attend expert talks at EURETINA

Retina Forum 2026 (Wednesday, Sept. 30) – ZEISS's Gerrit Naus, Head of Field of Business Retina Robotics, will speak on the panel "Surgical Robotics & the Future of Ophthalmic Surgery," and ZEISS's Kevin Langton, Head of Retina Workflow Chronic Disease Management, will speak on the panel "AI Guided Therapy for Retinal Disease: What Does Commercial Success Look Like?"

EURETINA Innovation Spotlight (EIS) 2026 (Wednesday, Sept. 30) – ZEISS's Dominik Beck, PhD, Head of Business Sector Surgery Posterior Segment, will speak during the session "Innovations in Retinal Surgery and Imaging," to deliver his presentation, titled: "Advancing retinal care in imaging and surgery."

Breakfast symposium (Friday, Oct. 2): ZEISS will host an educational session followed by panel discussion, "Innovative Synergies Part 1: Visualizing Retinal Vasculature: Angiography-Driven Insights in Retina Practice with OCTA, FA and ICGA," from 9:45 to 10:45 AM CEST (UTC+2:00), in room: Strauss 1. The session will be moderated by Matthias Bolz, MD, (Austria), and Andreas Pollreisz, MD, (Austria), along with panelists Enrico Borrelli, MD, (Italy), and Javier Montero, MD, (Spain). No pre-registration required.

Lunch symposium (Saturday, Oct. 3): ZEISS will host an educational session followed by panel discussion as Part 2 of the Innovative Synergies series, "Integrating Cutting-Edge Visualization and Vitrectomy Technologies for Complex Case Management," from 1:00 to 2:00 PM CEST (UTC+2:00), in room: Strauss 1. The session will be moderated by Matthias Bolz, MD, (Austria), along with panelists Rodolfo Mastropasqua, MD, (Italy), Lars-Olof Hattenbach, MD, (Germany), and Shohista Saidkasimova, MD, (UK). No pre-registration required.

Meet the Experts - Session 1 (Thursday, Oct. 1): "The Frictionless Retina Clinic: Expert Insights on Imaging-Driven Decisions," will be held from 2:30 to 3:00 PM CEST (UTC+2:00), in the ZEISS booth, led by Navin Sakhuja, MD, (India). No pre-registration required.

Meet the Experts - Session 2 (Friday, Oct. 2): "United Innovation: A Two-Expert Dialogue on Cutting-Edge Visualization and Vitrectomy Technologies," will be held on from 1:15 to 1:45 PM CEST (UTC+2:00), in the ZEISS booth, led by Peter Stalmans, MD, (Belgium), and Mitrofanis Pavlidis, MD, (Germany). No pre-registration required.

Meet the Experts - Session 3 (Saturday, Oct. 3): "Seeing More, Deciding Better: Expert Approaches to Imaging-Guided Retina Care," will be held from 12:30 to 1:00 PM CEST (UTC+2:00), in the ZEISS booth, led by Thanapong Somkijrungroj, MD, (Thailand), and Gábor Márk Somfai, MD, (Switzerland). No pre-registration required.

To learn more about the latest portfolio advancements from ZEISS, visit the ZEISS booth (B50) in Hall B of the Vienna Congress & Convention Center, at the European Society of Retina Specialists (EURETINA) congress in Vienna, from Oct. 1-4, or see ZEISS's dedicated website for the latest information about ZEISS's opportunities for engagement at EURETINA.

1Sales figures represent cumulative global sales as of February, 2026. Always refer to the Instructions for Use (IFU) for proper application and safety information.

Not all products, services or offers are approved or offered in every market and approved labeling and instructions may vary from one country to another. For country-specific product information, see the appropriate country website. Product specifications are subject to change in design and scope of delivery as a result of ongoing technical development. The statements of the healthcare professionals reflect only their personal opinions and experiences and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of any institution that they are affiliated with. The healthcare professionals alone are responsible for the content of their experience reported and any potential resulting infringements. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG and its affiliates to not have clinical evidence supporting the opinions and statements of the health care professionals nor accept any responsibility or liability of the healthcare professionals' content. The healthcare professionals have a contractual or other financial relationship with Carl Zeiss Meditec AG and its affiliates and have received financial support.

Contact for investors



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Carl Zeiss Meditec AG



Phone: +49 3641 220 116



Mail: investors.med@zeiss.com

Contact for the press



Frank Smith



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Ophthalmology, Carl Zeiss Meditec Inc.



Phone: +49 3641 220 331



Mail: press.med@zeiss.com

Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ISIN: DE0005313704), which is listed on the TecDAX and SDAx of the German stock exchange, is one of the world's leading medical technology companies. The Company supplies innovative technologies and application-oriented solutions designed to help doctors improve the quality of life of their patients. The Company offers complete solutions, including implants and consumables, to diagnose and treat eye diseases. The Company creates innovative visualization solutions in the field of microsurgery. With 5,784 employees worldwide, the Group generated revenue of €2,228m in fiscal year 2024/25 (to 30 September).

The Group's head office is located in Jena, Germany, and it has subsidiaries in Germany and abroad; more than 50 percent of its employees are based in the USA, Japan, Spain and France. The Center for Application and Research (CARIn) in Bangalore, India and the Carl Zeiss Innovations Center for Research and Development in Shanghai, China, strengthen the Company's presence in these rapidly developing economies. Around 39 percent of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG's shares are in free float. Approx. 59 percent are held by Carl Zeiss AG, one of the world's leading groups in the optical and optoelectronic industries.

For further information visit: www.zeiss.com/med.

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