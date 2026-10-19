Fresenius Medical Care presents new evidence and innovations advancing kidney care at ASN Kidney Week 2026

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BAD HOMBURG, Germany, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresenius Medical Care (FME), the world's leading provider of products and services for people with kidney disease, presents new research and evidence-driven innovations aimed at improving patient outcomes during the American Society of Nephrology's (ASN) Kidney Week 2026, taking place October 21-25 in Denver, Colorado.

Company research demonstrates how real-world evidence, advanced technologies, and insights generated in routine clinical practice can help inform treatment decisions and improve care for patients with kidney disease.

"At Fresenius Medical Care, we are leveraging real-world evidence generated at scale to improve patient outcomes and help inform future standards of kidney care," said Charles Hugh-Jones, MD, FRCP, Global Chief Medical Officer of Fresenius Medical Care. "The studies we are presenting at Kidney Week 2026 reflect our commitment to advancing evidence-based care, from expanding our understanding of high-volume hemodiafiltration in U.S. clinical practice to generating new insights into therapies associated with improved outcomes for dialysis patients and supporting the safe delivery of renal replacement therapy in critical care settings."

As adoption of HvHDF continues to expand in the United States, Fresenius Medical Care researchers are studying its implementation in routine clinical practice. These studies provide important real-world insights from U.S. treatment settings and contribute to broader evidence-generation efforts, including the company's BEACON-US research initiative, which is advancing understanding of online HDF therapy and patient outcomes in the U.S.

Key Fresenius Medical Care presentations at Kidney Week 2026 include:

In addition to scientific presentations, attendees can visit Fresenius Medical Care at Booth #571 and FME's Renal Research Institute at Booth #255 to learn more about the Company's latest research and innovations, including the 5008X CAREsystem and multiFiltratePRO™.

For more information on Fresenius Medical Care's presence at Kidney Week 2026, visit https://freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/media/events/asn-2026/.

About Fresenius Medical Care:

Fresenius Medical Care is the world's leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which around 4.5 million patients worldwide regularly undergo dialysis treatment. Through its network of 3,513 dialysis clinics, Fresenius Medical Care provides dialysis treatments for approx. 290,000 patients around the globe. Fresenius Medical Care is also the leading provider of dialysis products such as dialysis machines or dialyzers. Fresenius Medical Care is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FME) and on the New York Stock Exchange (FMS). For more information visit the company's website at www.freseniusmedicalcare.com.

Disclaimer:



This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, legal changes, regulatory approvals, results of clinical studies, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in Fresenius Medical Care's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Fresenius Medical Care does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

Media contacts



Ryan Jimenez



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ryan.jimenez@freseniusmedicalcare.com

Christine Peters



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Contact for analysts and investors



Dr. Dominik Heger



T +49 6172 609 2525



dominik.heger@freseniusmedicalcare.com

www.freseniusmedicalcare.com

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SOURCE Fresenius Medical Care Holdings, Inc.