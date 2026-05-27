Fresenius Medical Care highlights new renal research and innovation at ERA Congress 2026

Hemodiafiltration (HDF) research reinforces Fresenius Medical Care's continued leadership in advancing evidence-based dialysis care and treatment personalization

New research focuses on applying real-world evidence, patient-centered outcomes and artificial intelligence across dialysis modalities and continuity of kidney care

A preview of kinexus, a unified digital platform intended to support home dialysis programs by connecting therapy management and care workflows

BAD HOMBURG, Germany, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresenius Medical Care (FME), the world's leading provider of products and services for individuals with kidney diseases, presents new research highlighting ongoing innovation at the European Renal Association (ERA) Congress 2026, June 3-6 in Glasgow, Scotland, and virtually. The Company highlights advancements including new hemodiafiltration research that reaffirm its leadership in evidence based and personalized dialysis care, real-world evidence to strengthen patient centered outcomes across dialysis modalities, and the application of artificial intelligence (AI) to improve patient outcomes.

"Fresenius Medical Care is focused on the research that can meaningfully advance the standard of care for people living with kidney disease," said Charles Hugh-Jones, Global Chief Medical Officer at Fresenius Medical Care. "At ERA Congress 2026, we continue demonstrating our Company's leadership in evidence-based hemodiafiltration research and present abstracts covering the use of real-world evidence, patient-centered outcomes and artificial intelligence that are designed to help clinicians make better informed decisions and support patients across multiple care settings."

FME's Global Medical Office and Renal Research Institute (RRI) teams present multiple abstracts across a range of critical topics in nephrology, demonstrating how data, artificial intelligence, and patient-centered outcomes are shaping the future of kidney care.

Key presentations include:

Impact of Matching and Weighting Strategy on Patient Retention and 3 ‑ Year Mortality in Real ‑ World Hemodialysis and Hemodiafiltration: In a real-world analysis, hemodiafiltration was associated with lower three-year mortality risk than hemodialysis, with consistent results across different comparison methods.

In a real-world analysis, hemodiafiltration was associated with lower three-year mortality risk than hemodialysis, with consistent results across different comparison methods. The Association Between Patient ‑ Reported Dialysis Recovery Time and Missed Treatments: Hemodialysis patients who reported longer recovery times after treatment also had a higher number of missed treatments.

Hemodialysis patients who reported longer recovery times after treatment also had a higher number of missed treatments. Clinics' Utilization of an AI-Based Model Predicting Peritoneal Dialysis Dropouts Is Associated with Lower Hospitalization Rates: Clinics with higher use of an AI-based dashboard for identifying peritoneal dialysis patients at risk of dropping out saw lower all-cause hospitalization rates.

Clinics with higher use of an AI-based dashboard for identifying peritoneal dialysis patients at risk of dropping out saw lower all-cause hospitalization rates. A High‑Precision Large‑Language Model Approach for Abstract Screening in Systematic Reviews: GPT-5 may help researchers sort through large numbers of research studies by identifying ones that are most relevant.

In addition to these presentations, FME leaders and researchers will also be available onsite at Booth #C.210 and the Renal Research Institute's Booth #C.410 to discuss research insights, clinical collaborations, and innovations in kidney care.

As part of its broader innovation portfolio highlighted at the Congress, FME previews kinexus, a unified digital platform for home dialysis. Designed as a single, integrated ecosystem, kinexus brings together remote therapy management and operational workflows to help simplify care processes for healthcare teams and support high-quality, personalized care for patients dialyzing at home.

To learn more about FME's presence at ERA, please click here.

About Fresenius Medical Care:



Fresenius Medical Care is the world's leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which around 4.5 million patients worldwide regularly undergo dialysis treatment. Through its network of 3,539 dialysis clinics, Fresenius Medical Care provides dialysis treatments for approx. 290,000 patients around the globe. Fresenius Medical Care is also the leading provider of dialysis products such as dialysis machines or dialyzers. Fresenius Medical Care is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FME) and on the New York Stock Exchange (FMS).

For more information visit the company's website at www.freseniusmedicalcare.com.

Disclaimer:



This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, legal changes, regulatory approvals, results of clinical studies, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in Fresenius Medical Care's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Fresenius Medical Care does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

Huma Therapeutics Limited is the digital health platform partner and legal manufacturer of kinexus. Fresenius Medical Care Deutschland GmbH acts as the authorized distributor.

For more information about Huma Therapeutics Limited visit the company's website at www.huma.com.

Media contact



Christine Peters



T +49 160 60 66 770



christine.peters@freseniusmedicalcare.com

Kirsten Stratton



T +1 781 929 8096



Kirsten.stratton@freseniusmedicalcare.com

Contact for analysts and investors



Dr. Dominik Heger



T +49 6172 609 2525



dominik.heger@freseniusmedicalcare.com

www.freseniusmedicalcare.com

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SOURCE Fresenius Medical Care Holdings, Inc.