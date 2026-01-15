Fresenius Kabi, TQ Therapeutics Announce Cell Therapy Technology Agreement

Initiative Focused on Scaling Advanced Cell and Gene Therapy to Enhance Patient Access

LAKE ZURICH, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CommittedToLife--Fresenius Kabi, an operating company of Fresenius, and TQ Therapeutics, announced today they have entered into a strategic-development agreement under which Fresenius Kabi has an exclusive license to develop, manufacture, and distribute products that incorporate TQ Therapeutics’ proprietary cell selection technology. The goal of the agreement is to advance cell and gene therapy accessibility by enabling scalable and efficient cell therapy manufacturing.

Fresenius Kabi is a leading provider of essential medicines and medical technologies. TQ Therapeutics specializes in proprietary cell selection technology and following therapeutic applications. Under the agreement, TQ Therapeutics’ affinity and column-based cell isolation technology will be integrated into Fresenius Kabi’s Cue® Cell Processing System. By combining these technologies, the companies aim to create an automated and robust system that can isolate T cells from whole blood and apheresis products in less than two hours for cell and gene therapy manufacturing applications. The goal is to quickly, easily and consistently produce high purity T cells, helping therapeutic developers work more efficiently and potentially bring treatments to patients faster.

“With this collaboration, we are reinforcing our commitment to innovation in cell and gene therapy technology,” said Saurabh Bhasin, Head of Portfolio, Cell Therapies & Contract Manufacturing Operations at Fresenius Kabi. “By integrating TQ Therapeutics’ novel selection technology into our Cue system, our aim is to improve manufacturing success and scalability—key steps toward supporting the advancement of cell and gene therapies.”

TQ Therapeutics’ goal is to leverage the Cue system and its integrated cell selection column technology to develop extracorporeal, ultra-short cell and gene therapy processes for clinical applications creating faster steps that can be performed closer to the point of care to help simplify and accelerate treatment workflows.

“This agreement with Fresenius Kabi allows us to bring our proprietary technology to a broader audience with the goal of accelerating the development of next-generation cell therapies,” said Christian Eckert, chief executive officer of TQ Therapeutics. “With Fresenius Kabi’s expertise in cell and gene therapy device technologies development and commercialization, and TQ Therapeutics' focus on developing ultra-short processes for clinical cell therapies from manufacturing to in vivo applications, we are creating a novel value proposition for scaling and enabling the supply of cell therapies for broader patient populations.”

Cell and gene therapy is an emerging segment of medicine that has shown promise in treating certain cancers and other conditions.

Phacilitate Advanced Therapies Week 2026

Fresenius Kabi and TQ Therapeutics will debut the Cue Cell Processing System and the in-development cell selection module at Booth #623 on February 10-12 during Phacilitate ATW 2026 in San Diego, CA. Attendees are invited to visit the booth to learn more about the technology and its development.

About Fresenius Kabi

As a global healthcare company, Fresenius Kabi is Committed to Life. The company’s products, technologies, and services are used for the therapy and care of patients with critical and chronic conditions. With more than 41,000 employees and present in more than 100 countries, Fresenius Kabi’s expansive product portfolio focuses on providing access to essential medicines and technologies.

In Biopharma, Fresenius Kabi offers cutting-edge biosimilars for autoimmune diseases and oncology. With leading market positions in Clinical Nutrition, a broad portfolio of enteral and parenteral products makes a distinct difference in patients’ nutritional status. In MedTech, the company provides vital infusion pumps, cell and gene therapy devices, disposables, and more. Fresenius Kabi is a global leader in supplying blood collection bags and devices, supporting blood banks and health care facilities worldwide. The company’s I.V. Generics and Fluids for infusion therapy help save millions of lives every year, in emergency medicine, surgery, oncology, and intensive care.

Fresenius Kabi takes a holistic approach to health care and uniquely combines experience, expertise, innovation, and dedication – making a difference in the lives of 450 million patients annually. With the #FutureFresenius strategy, the company is developing, producing, and selling new products and technologies and aspires to expand its position as a leading global provider of therapies, improve patient care, generate sustainable value for stakeholders – shaping the future of healthcare.

Fresenius Kabi is part of the Fresenius Group, founded in 1912, along with Helios and Quirónsalud. As ONE team, the companies in the Fresenius Group are committed to providing lifesaving and life-changing healthcare solutions on a global scale.

For more information, please visit www.fresenius-kabi.com/us. To learn about U.S. career opportunities at Fresenius Kabi, visit us at www.fresenius-kabi.com/us/careers and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About TQ Therapeutics

TQ Therapeutics GmbH (Martinsried, Germany) is a biotechnology company dedicated to advancing the field of cellular therapies through innovative technologies. The company's mission is to advance their transformative and modular CELLfinity platform, enabling advanced and affordable treatments in CGT. The platform is based on TQx‘s proprietary EXiVO approach – a hybrid extracorporeal in-vivo CGT. This technology will enable a new generation of autologous mRNA-T-cell therapeutics that deliver highly individualized cell therapies directly to the patient.

For more information, please visit www.tqtherapeutics.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

