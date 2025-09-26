Fresenius Kabi Receives Two Major Awards for Supply and Service Excellence from Vizient®

2025 Pharmaceutical Supply Assurance Supplier of the Year for efforts “to strengthen provider’s delivery of better, more affordable care”

National Account Leadership Award to Fresenius Kabi’s Andy Fox for working “diligently and strategically to collaborate with Vizient”

LAKE ZURICH, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CommittedToLife--Fresenius Kabi, part of the global healthcare company Fresenius, announced today it has received two Service Excellence awards from Vizient®, the nation’s largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company.

The awards were announced September 15, 2025, at the Vizient Connections Summit in Las Vegas and released to the public the day after.

According to Vizient, “the Supplier of the Year Awards recognize outstanding suppliers by category that support Vizient’s mission to strengthen providers’ delivery of better, more affordable care. Through innovative strategies and deep partnerships with Vizient and Vizient clients, these honorees set the standard for excellence and lasting impact.”

The National Account Leadership Award “recognizes exemplary representatives of their respective organizations who work diligently and strategically to collaborate with Vizient. This includes demonstrating the ability to connect their organization’s senior leaders and subject matter experts with Vizient peers,” Vizient announced.

“These honorees embody the spirit of true partnership—working side by side with Vizient and our provider clients to meet challenges, create solutions, and build a stronger healthcare system,” said Simrit Sandhu, Vizient president, spend management. “Their dedication drives progress, empowers providers, and ultimately improves the lives of patients we all serve.”

Customer recognition like this is a testament to the passion and commitment of Fresenius team members across the country and the world, but especially in the company’s U.S. manufacturing and distribution centers, who work 24/7 to assure a strong pharmaceutical supply chain for America. To learn more about Fresenius in America, visit www.moreinamerica.com.

“These awards from Vizient are an important acknowledgment of the company’s commitment to long-term, sustainable drug supply,” said Arun Verma, president, Fresenius Kabi USA and a member of the Executive Leadership Team at Fresenius Kabi AG. “The Vizient Supply Assurance award is especially gratifying as it recognizes our efforts to assure continuity of supply for essential medicines and technologies coupled with transparent and timely communication. And while work like this is always a team effort, I want to thank Andy Fox for leading all aspects of our relationship with Vizient. Andy is an experienced leader who embodies the Fresenius Principles every day.”

