SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

French Supreme Court Decision Further Paves the Way to Market Access for CoorsTek Bioceramics’ Permallon(R) Orthopaedic Hip Components

February 3, 2026 | 
1 min read

Golden, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2026) - CoorsTek Bioceramics, a leading supplier of implantable ceramic components for orthopaedic devices, has further established its right to market and sell its pink ceramic hip components in the European Union after the French Supreme Court ruled in favor of CoorsTek in its trademark dispute with CeramTec GmbH.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • CoorsTek Bioceramics has further established its right to market and sell its pink ceramic hip components in the European Union after the French Supreme Court ruled in favor of CoorsTek in its trademark dispute with CeramTec GmbH.
  • This case follows on the recent decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to decline review in a similar legal action. By declining review, the U.S. Supreme Court effectively ended CeramTec's efforts to claim trademark rights to the color pink for ceramic hip components in the United States.
  • The French Supreme Court upheld the cancellation of the three CeramTec trademarks by the Paris court of appeal. The Court held that Ceramtec had filed for trademark of its pink components in bad faith and that at the time of the trademark filing, CeramTec knew the pink color was not simply a brand indicator.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/282526_figure1_550.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

About CoorsTek Bioceramics
CoorsTek Bioceramics is dedicated to leading-edge manufacturing of technical ceramic implant components for the medical device industry. A wholly owned subsidiary of CoorsTek, Inc., CoorsTek Bioceramics is backed by over 110 years of technical ceramics expertise. With a focus on ceramic bearing surfaces for total joint arthroplasty, CoorsTek Bioceramics components can also be found in implant devices for neurological, cardiological, spinal, and radiation applications. Since 2005, over six million CoorsTek Bioceramics components have been sold and distributed for clinical use.

About CoorsTek
Founded in 1910 and continuously owned and operated by the Coors Family, CoorsTek is a leading global manufacturer of technical ceramics. By leveraging expertise in engineering and materials science, CoorsTek provides solutions to complex challenges in the medical, semiconductor, aerospace, energy, and other industries. With over 400 proprietary material formulations, vertically integrated systems, and unparalleled process capabilities, CoorsTek partners with its customers to make the world measurably better. 

Contacts:

Megan Maguire
+1.303.503.2287
mmaguire@coorstek.com

Source: CoorsTek

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282526

Medical device
TMX Newsfile
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
In partnership with PII
Bridging Formulation and Device: Integrated Supply Chain Strategies for U.S. Pharma Manufacturing
December 8, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Jennifer Smith-Parker
Hands holding bladder, cystitis, urethritis and Urinary Incontinence, bladder cancer concept
Bladder cancer
J&J Declares ‘Sustained Disease Control’ With Bladder Cancer Drug-Device Combo
April 28, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Climb up, hand help businessman build ladder
Diabetes
Vertex Cuts Diabetes Asset, but Analysts Keen on Phase III Option
March 31, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Rajesh Misra, Principal, Life Sciences Quality and Regulatory, KPMG; Denise Mead, Healthcare and Life Sciences Technology Leader, Microsoft; Don Soong, Sr. Director/GM, QARA and Spend Transparency Solutions, IQVIA
Partnered
QARA Professionals Question a Future with Cybersecurity Issues, US Litigation, and the EU AI Act
August 12, 2024
 · 
8 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights