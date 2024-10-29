SUBSCRIBE
Fractyl Health to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provide Business Updates on November 12, 2024

October 29, 2024 | 
BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fractyl Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GUTS) (the “Company”), a metabolic therapeutics company focused on pioneering new approaches that treat root causes of obesity and Type 2 Diabetes (T2D), today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter 2024 and provide business updates on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed in the “Events” section of Fractyl’s website at https://ir.fractyl.com/. The webcast will be archived and available for replay following the live event.

About Fractyl Health

Fractyl Health is a metabolic therapeutics company focused on pioneering new approaches to the treatment of metabolic diseases, including obesity and T2D. Despite advances in treatment over the last 50 years, obesity and T2D continue to be rapidly growing drivers of morbidity and mortality in the 21st century. Fractyl Health’s goal is to transform metabolic disease treatment from chronic symptomatic management to durable disease-modifying therapies that target the organ-level root causes of disease. Fractyl Health is based in Burlington, MA. For more information, visit www.fractyl.com or www.twitter.com/FractylHealth.

Contacts 

Corporate Contact 
Lisa Davidson, Chief Financial Officer 
ir@fractyl.com. 781.902.8800

Media Contact 
Jessica Cotrone, Corporate Communications
jcotrone@fractyl.com. 978.760.5622

Investor Contact
Stephen Jasper Gilmartin Group
stephen@gilmartinir.com. 619.949.3681

