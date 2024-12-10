Fractyl Health to Present New Preclinical Data from its Rejuva® Single-Administration Smart GLP-1 Pancreatic Gene Therapy Platform at the World Congress Insulin Resistance, Diabetes and Cardiovascular Disease (WCIRDC)

BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fractyl Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GUTS) (the “Company”), a metabolic therapeutics company focused on pioneering new approaches that treat root causes of obesity and Type 2 Diabetes (T2D), today announced it will present new preclinical data from its Rejuva platform at the 2024 Poster Session of the 22nd World Congress Insulin Resistance, Diabetes & Cardiovascular Disease (WCIRDC) taking place December 12-14, 2024.

Details of the session are below:

Poster Title : Feasibility and Safety of Novel Endoscopic Ultrasound-Guided Delivery of Human GLP-1 Pancreatic Gene Therapy in Pigs

: Feasibility and Safety of Novel Endoscopic Ultrasound-Guided Delivery of Human GLP-1 Pancreatic Gene Therapy in Pigs Presentation Date & Time: Thursday, December 12, 2024, 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm (PST)

About Fractyl Health

Fractyl Health is a metabolic therapeutics company focused on pioneering new approaches to the treatment of metabolic diseases, including obesity and T2D. Despite advances in treatment over the last 50 years, obesity and T2D continue to be rapidly growing drivers of morbidity and mortality in the 21st century. Fractyl Health’s goal is to transform metabolic disease treatment from chronic symptomatic management to durable disease-modifying therapies that target the organ-level root causes of disease. Fractyl Health is based in Burlington, MA. For more information, visit www.fractyl.com or https://twitter.com/FractylHealth .



About Rejuva

Fractyl Health’s Rejuva platform focuses on developing next-generation adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based, locally delivered gene therapies for the treatment of obesity and T2D. The Rejuva platform is in preclinical development and has not yet been evaluated by regulatory agencies for investigational or commercial use. Rejuva leverages advanced delivery systems and proprietary screening methods to identify and develop metabolically active gene therapy candidates targeting the pancreas. The program aims to transform the management of metabolic diseases by offering novel, disease-modifying therapies that address the underlying root causes of disease.

Contacts

Corporate Contact

Lisa Davidson, Chief Financial Officer

ir@fractyl.com, 781.902.8800

Media Contact

Jessica Cotrone, Corporate Communications

jcotrone@fractyl.com, 978.760.5622

Investor Contact

Stephen Jasper Gilmartin Group

stephen@gilmartinir.com, 619.949.3681