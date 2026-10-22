Foundation Medicine Appoints Chadi Nabhan, M.D., MBA, as Chief Medical Officer

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Foundation Medicine, Inc., a global, patient-focused precision medicine company, today announced the appointment of Chadi Nabhan, M.D., MBA, as chief medical officer, effective November 16, 2026. In this role, Dr. Nabhan will lead the company’s global medical affairs and clinical development, accelerating precision oncology for patients at every stage of the disease.

Dr. Nabhan brings more than two decades of extensive leadership experience across clinical oncology, academic research, genomics and healthcare technology. Most recently, he served as chief medical officer at Ryght, where he championed the integration of artificial intelligence to optimize clinical trials and research site selection. Prior to that, he was senior vice president and chairman of the Precision Oncology Alliance at Caris Life Sciences, where he expanded the organization’s collaborative oncology research network to strengthen precision cancer care for patients. Earlier in his career, he held key positions as executive vice president and chief medical officer at Aptitude Health, and vice president and chief medical officer at Cardinal Health Specialty Solutions.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Nabhan to Foundation Medicine,” said Vera Grossmann, interim chief executive officer and chief operating officer at Foundation Medicine. “His unique blend of clinical oncology expertise, corporate leadership and deep understanding of advanced digital health technologies makes him the ideal leader to drive our medical strategy forward. Chadi’s vision will be instrumental as we continue to deliver high-quality tests and solutions to transform cancer care throughout a patient’s experience.”

“Foundation Medicine pioneered precision oncology, setting the standard for comprehensive genomic profiling and helping bring personalized cancer care into clinical practice,” said Dr. Nabhan. “I am honored to join a company with such a strong scientific legacy and commitment to patients. I look forward to working with this exceptional team to advance innovation, generate meaningful clinical evidence and expand the impact of precision medicine across the cancer care continuum.”

In addition to Dr. Nabhan’s executive industry roles, he was an associate professor of medicine and medical director of the Clinical Outpatient Cancer Center at the University of Chicago Medicine and held leadership roles at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. Dr. Nabhan has authored over 400 peer-reviewed manuscripts, abstracts and book chapters and is a prominent voice in healthcare.

About Foundation Medicine

Foundation Medicine is a global, patient-focused precision medicine company delivering high-quality, transformative diagnostic solutions in cancer and other diseases. We provide tests and solutions to transform care throughout a patient’s experience, from defining a diagnosis to determining the appropriate treatment to ongoing monitoring. We help accelerate the development of new personalized therapies by leveraging our vast knowledge of precision medicine, real world data and AI-powered tools, expanding the information our diagnostic solutions provide to enable improved outcomes for patients. Every day, we are inspired to think differently to transform the lives of people living with cancer and other diseases. For more information, visit us at www.FoundationMedicine.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and BlueSky.

Foundation Medicine® is a registered trademark of Foundation Medicine, Inc.

Holly Campbell, 480-213-8368

newsroom@foundationmedicine.com