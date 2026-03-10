Foundation Medicine Announces Expanded Participation in National Cancer Institute’s ComboMATCH Platform Trials Through Inclusion of Its High-Quality Blood-Based Biomarker Test, FoundationOne®Liquid CDx

Foundation Medicine remains one of the chief contributors to ComboMATCH, the largest of its kind initiative to test effectiveness of biomarker-targeted cancer treatment combinations

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Foundation Medicine, Inc., a global, patient-focused precision medicine company, today announced its expanded participation with the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and ECOG-ACRIN Cancer Research Group (ECOG-ACRIN) in the Combination Therapy Platform Trial with Molecular Analysis for Therapy Choice (ComboMATCH).1 The initiative now includes the high-quality blood-based biomarker test, FoundationOne®Liquid CDx, to test new therapy combinations in select groups of adults and children with cancer. NCI is part of the National Institutes of Health.

In 2023, Foundation Medicine began its participation in ComboMATCH through inclusion of its high-quality tissue-based biomarker test, FoundationOne®CDx. Foundation Medicine is a participating Designated Laboratory in the initiative, meaning that oncologists at ComboMATCH clinical sites may utilize their patients' prior commercial testing results from FoundationOne CDx and now, FoundationOne Liquid CDx, to help determine their eligibility for ComboMATCH treatment trials.

The initiative aims to identify promising treatments that can advance to larger, more definitive clinical trials outside of ComboMATCH and improve patient outcomes. Each selected combination has strong pre-clinical or clinical evidence that it could be more effective than either of the single agents alone. ComboMATCH tests whether therapy selected in this manner to treat cancer may provide better patient outcomes than the current standard of care.

“The more we learn about how different cancers work and respond to treatment, the faster new targeted treatments and combinations can become available,” said Foundation Medicine’s Vice President, Head of Clinical Development, Amaya Gascó, M.D., Ph.D. “By using results from high quality biomarker tests like FoundationOne CDx and FoundationOne Liquid CDx to help determine trial eligibility for patients, ComboMATCH is connecting patients to the right trials for their unique cancer and informing more precise therapy options for complex cases to help improve patient outcomes.”

Since ComboMATCH opened, Foundation Medicine has been a key contributor to the initiative by facilitating patient screening and enrollment through results from its high-quality biomarker tests. From 2017 to 2023, Foundation Medicine was also involved in the NCI’s MATCH study, a precursor to ComboMATCH, which evaluated the benefit of genomically-guided treatments targeting specific alterations within a patient’s tumor, regardless of cancer type. Foundation Medicine was the top designated laboratory to facilitate trial enrollment to the MATCH study, which helped the NCI and other partners cast a wide net to evaluate patients who might have been eligible for treatment.

For individuals interested in joining a ComboMATCH treatment trial, the first step is to enroll in the patient registration trial through their oncologist. This protocol, managed by ECOG-ACRIN, contains the rules for assigning patients to various treatment trials and other guidelines. Patients' tumor test results must show abnormalities being targeted by the drug combinations in the study. During registration, a patient's oncologist will review the FoundationOne CDx or FoundationOne Liquid CDx test results, along with other clinical information, to determine if they are eligible for one of the treatment trials.

ComboMATCH treatment trials are conducted under an NCI-sponsored Investigational New Drug Application, and led by NCI network groups in the U.S. The groups are the Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology, Children’s Oncology Group, ECOG-ACRIN Cancer Research Group, NRG Oncology, and SWOG Cancer Research Network. Many pharmaceutical companies are providing their agents for evaluation in these treatment trials.

About Foundation Medicine

Foundation Medicine is a global, patient-focused precision medicine company delivering high-quality, transformative diagnostic solutions in cancer and other diseases. We provide tests and solutions to transform care throughout a patient’s experience, from defining a diagnosis to determining the appropriate treatment to ongoing monitoring. We help accelerate the development of new personalized therapies by leveraging our vast knowledge of precision medicine, real world data and AI-powered tools, expanding the information our diagnostic solutions provide to enable improved outcomes for patients. Every day, we are inspired to think differently to transform the lives of people living with cancer and other diseases. For more information, visit us at www.FoundationMedicine.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and BlueSky.

About FoundationOne®CDx

FoundationOne®CDx is for prescription use only and is an FDA-approved qualitative next-generation sequencing based in vitro diagnostic test for advanced cancer patients with solid tumors. The test analyzes 324 genes as well as genomic signatures including microsatellite instability (MSI) and tumor mutational burden (TMB) and is a companion diagnostic to identify patients who may benefit from treatment with specific therapies in accordance with the approved therapeutic product labeling. Additional genomic findings may be reported and are not prescriptive or conclusive for labeled use of any specific therapeutic product. Use of the test does not guarantee a patient will be matched to a treatment. A negative result does not rule out the presence of an alteration. Some patients may require a biopsy which may pose a risk. For the complete label, including companion diagnostic indications and important risk information, please visit www.F1CDxLabel.com.

About FoundationOne®Liquid CDx

FoundationOne®Liquid CDx is for prescription use only and is an FDA-approved qualitative next-generation sequencing based in vitro diagnostic test for advanced cancer patients with solid tumors. The test analyzes 324 genes utilizing circulating cell-free DNA and is FDA-approved to report short variants in 311 genes, rearrangements in 8 genes and copy number alterations in 3 genes, and as a companion diagnostic to identify patients who may benefit from treatment with specific therapies in accordance with the approved therapeutic product labeling. Additional genomic findings may be reported and are not prescriptive or conclusive for labeled use of any specific therapeutic product. Use of the test does not guarantee a patient will be matched to a treatment. A negative result does not rule out the presence of an alteration. When considering eligibility for ROZLYTREK® based on the detection of NTRK1/2/3 and ROS1 fusions, or for TEPMETKO® based on the detection of MET SNVs and indels that lead to MET exon 14 skipping, testing using plasma specimens is only appropriate for patients for whom tumor tissue is not available for testing. Patients who are negative for companion diagnostic mutations should be reflexed to tumor tissue testing and mutation status confirmed using an FDA-approved tumor tissue test, if feasible. For the complete label, including companion diagnostic indications and complete risk information, please visit www.F1LCDxLabel.com.

1 National Cancer Institute. https://www.cancer.gov/news-events/press-releases/2023/combomatch-precision-medicine-cancer-initiative. Posted June 1, 2023. Referenced January 13, 2026.

