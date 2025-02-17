Fosun Pharmaceutical Deeply Embraces AI, Self-developed PharmAID Decision Intelligence Platform Boosts Efficient Innovation

SHANGHAI, Feb. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nowadays, artificial intelligence (AI) technology is profoundly reshaping the landscape of the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry. As a global innovation-driven pharmaceutical and healthcare group, Fosun Pharma places great emphasis on the transformative potential of AI technology in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. The company actively embraces AI technology, deploying it in areas such as drug research and development, medical imaging, and precision medicine through both independent research and external collaborations, thereby driving transformation and development in the pharmaceutical industry through technological advancements. At the same time, Fosun Pharma is accelerating the deeper application of AI technology in marketing, customer service, and smart office solutions, using AI to improve quality and efficiency while promoting enhanced corporate management effectiveness.

Self-developed PharmAID Decision Intelligence Platform Integrates Global Leading Large Model Technology and Has connected with Deepseek R1

As a pioneer in the AI transformation of the pharmaceutical industry, Fosun Pharma recently launched its self-developed PharmAID decision intelligence platform internally. This platform establishes a full lifecycle intelligent decision-making network covering innovative R&D scenarios. Deeply integrated with global leading large model technologies, the platform has taken the lead in connecting to with Deepseek R1. Based on the PharmAID decision intelligence platform, Fosun Pharma is accelerating the development of “drug commercial value-assisted decision-making” capabilities, broadening decision-making perspectives, and improving decision accuracy. The platform enhances drug R&D efficiency and accelerates the transformation of R&D achievements by integrating point prediction, conformational prediction, binding mechanism analysis, toxicology optimization, medical writing, and clinical information extraction. This initiative aims to lead innovation and transformation, and it is the first self-developed AI decision intelligence platform in pharmaceutical industry.

The PharmAID decision intelligence platform offers AI translation and AI medical writing/revision features, significantly improving information retrieval and writing efficiency under the support of AI technology. At present, the PharmAID decision intelligence platform has integrated multiple professional clinical information and pipeline data platforms around the world, increasing content generation accuracy in the pharmaceutical and healthcare field by 50% compared to general large models, with data updated at T+1, ensuring outstanding accuracy and timeliness. Moreover, Fosun Pharma applies AI technology to carry out intelligent training for sales personnel and further assists business scenarios, achieving “more precise” marketing. Through the deep empowerment of the PharmAID decision intelligence platform, Fosun Pharma is building its digital competitiveness, leading the entire pharmaceutical industry into a new era of AI-driven innovation.

AI Technology Empowers Innovative R&D and Accelerate Breakthroughs

Fosun Pharma actively promotes AI-driven innovation. As early as 2022, Fosun Pharma formed a strategic partnership with AI pharmaceutical company Insilico Medicine, combining strengths to embark on a new journey in global AI drug R&D. In January 2025, Henlius, a subsidiary of Fosun Pharma, entered into a strategic collaboration with DP Technology for AI-assisted drug R&D, aiming to integrate AI with physical modeling to jointly advance new drug development processes. This collaboration leverages DP Technology’s technical strength and project experience in the “AI for Science” field, combining expertise in drug discovery and AI computing to provide new insights for the development of biologics antibodies/ADCs and small molecule drugs targeting difficult-to-drug targets.

Building an “AI+X” Smart Healthcare Ecosystem

In medical devices sector, Fosun Aitrox, a subsidiary of Fosun Pharma, focuses on the medical AI field and is one of the few companies in China offering comprehensive AI medical service solutions across multiple departments including radiology, pathology, ultrasound, cardiology, respiratory, orthopedics, neurology, and thyroid and breast surgery. Fosun Aitrox delves into medical institutions and primary healthcare service scenarios, identifying real needs and enhancing service capabilities in core scenarios of tiered healthcare systems, including early screening, remote diagnosis, and precision medicine. Through the “AI+X” model, Fosun Aitrox collaborates deeply with top medical centers, promoting the transformation of scientific research achievements and the popularization of standardized medical systems, empowering the construction of smart diagnosis and treatment systems. Its three major AI-assisted diagnostic product lines—radiology imaging, pathology imaging, and ultrasound imaging—have been widely used clinically and have won multiple world championships in international competitions.

Fosun Aitrox’s AI medical imaging products can quickly and accurately analyze medical imaging data, providing doctors with diagnostic suggestions, helping them more efficiently identify lesions and assess conditions, thereby improving diagnostic accuracy and timeliness. The application of this technology not only enhances the quality and efficiency of medical services but also benefits patients in remote and resource-scarce areas, allowing them to access high-quality medical services locally. To date, Fosun Aitrox has expanded its presence to cover 70% of China, with operating businesses in over 20 provinces, establishing nearly 10 regional smart healthcare project models. The company has released and is developing more than 70 AI products.

Additionally, Fosun Pharma’s incubated company, JeDiCare, leverages its extensive experience in image navigation algorithm development and interventional consumable design, along with a global perspective, to innovatively introduce AR navigation technology into minimally invasive surgery. Its self-developed puncture surgery navigation device (AR navigation puncture positioning system) is currently under market application review. This product features proprietary “monocular vision augmented reality” technology, integrating computer vision monocular tracking and AR display technology, not only achieving precise positioning but also optimizing the positioning process. In the future, with the assistance of the AR navigation puncture positioning system, primary hospitals will also be able to perform precise thoracoscopic surgeries, bringing high-quality medical care to more patients.

Looking ahead, Fosun Pharma will continue to increase investment and exploration in AI, accelerating the construction of AI innovation across the entire industry chain through independent research and external collaborations, leading the AI transformation of the pharmaceutical industry, and contributing more wisdom and strength to the cause of human health.

***

About Fosun Pharma

Founded in 1994, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.* (“Fosun Pharma"; stock code: 600196.SH, 02196.HK) is a global innovation-driven pharmaceutical and healthcare industry group. Fosun Pharma directly operates businesses including pharmaceuticals, medical devices, medical diagnosis, and healthcare services. As a shareholder of Sinopharm Co., Ltd., Fosun Pharma expands its areas in the pharmaceutical distribution and retail business.

Fosun Pharma is patient-centered and unmet clinical needs-oriented. Through diversified and multi-level cooperation models such as independent research and development, cooperative development, license-in, and industrial investment, the company continues to enrich its innovative product pipeline and focus on differentiated product R&D with high-tech barriers, to continuously enhance the value of its pipeline. Fosun Pharma’s innovative products focus on core therapeutic areas such as solid tumors, hematologic tumors and immunity inflammation. It also strengthens core technology platforms such as antibodies/ADC, cell therapy, and small molecules.

Guided by the 4IN strategy (Innovation, Internationalization, Intelligentization, and Integration), Fosun Pharma adheres to the business philosophy of “Innovation for Good Health”, continues to promote innovative transformation, actively deploys internationalization, strengthens business focus by product lines, promotes integrated operations and efficiency improvement, and is dedicated to being the global leading integrator of pharmaceutical and healthcare innovation.

For more information, please visit our official website: www.fosunpharma.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fosun-pharmaceutical-deeply-embraces-ai-self-developed-pharmaid-decision-intelligence-platform-boosts-efficient-innovation-302377891.html

SOURCE Fosun Pharma