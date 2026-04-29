Fosun Pharma Announces Q1 2026 Results: Net Profit Attributable to Shareholders After Deducting Non-Recurring Gains and Losses Increased by 21.96% YoY, With Strong Pipeline Execution

SHANGHAI, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On 28 April, Fosun Pharma ("the Company", stock code: 600196.SH; 02196.HK) announced its results for the first quarter of 2026 (the reporting period). During the reporting period, the Company achieved a total revenue of RMB 10,073 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 6.93%. Regarding R&D investment, the Company firmly implemented its innovation transformation strategy. During the reporting period, the R&D expenditure increased to RMB 897 million, increased by 1.59% YoY. While increasing the R&D intensity, the Company maintained a positive growth trend in profit. Net profit attributable to shareholders of the list company after deducting extraordinary gain or loss was RMB 501 million, up 21.96% year-on-year. Net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company was RMB 871 million, increased by 13.87% YoY. Net cash flows generated from operating activities was RMB 1,149 million, up 8.8% YoY.

In the first quarter of 2026, guided by the strategy of "Innovation Driven, Deep Globalization, and AI Embracement", Fosun Pharma firmly continued to advance its innovation transformation, promoted the deep synergy between innovation and R&D and global operations, and further enhanced the foundation for high-quality development. Driven by the continuous increase in R&D investment, the Company's transformation of innovative achievements continues to materialize. During the reporting period, the NDA for 4 Innovative Drugs were accepted by the NMPA or the U.S. FDA, and 14 clinical trials for Innovative Drugs (calculated by approval) were approved by domestic and overseas regulatory authorities, covering core therapeutic areas such as oncology. In the Pharma R&D Annual Review 2026 white paper released by the world-known consulting firm Citeline, Fosun Pharma ranked among the global top 20, gained international professional recognition for its innovative R&D strength and pipeline quality.

Deepening Core Technology Platforms to Consolidate Advantages in Oncology and Other Fields

Fosun Pharma has established an open-ended R&D system that combines in-house R&D, co-development, licensing, fund incubation, and industrial investment, also focused on strengthening core technology platforms such as antibodies/ADC, small molecules, and cell therapy, continuously consolidating its innovation moat in core therapeutic areas including oncology.

In the field of antibody/ADC technology platform, Shanghai Henlius, a subsidiary of Fosun Pharma, has steadily advanced the approvals and clinical progress of several self-developed biological drugs. Notably, denosumab injection (HLX14) secured approval in Canada in March 2026, covering all indications of the reference product approved locally, achieving a global commercialization breakthrough in areas such as osteoporosis, bone metastasis from tumors, and giant cell tumor of bone. The NDA for bevacizumab injection (HLX04) was accepted in the U.S., marking a new milestone in the Company's international registration capabilities for biosimilars. HLX43, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting PD-L1, is expected to create synergy with HLX07 or serplulimab injection for the treatment of advanced colorectal cancer and other solid tumors. HLX3901, a tetraspecific antibody of DLL3×DLL3×CD3×CD28, received approval for clinical trial, demonstrating significant potential in refractory solid tumors through multi-target synergistic activation of immune cells.

In the field of small molecule innovative drug platform, in January 2026, the NDA for foritinib succinate capsules (SAF-189), Fosun Pharma's Class 1 innovative drug, was accepted by the NMPA, intended for the treatment of patients with anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK)-positive locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), expected to provide a new option for precision treatment of lung cancer. In February 2026, the NDA for the self-developed MEK 1/2 inhibitor luvometinib tablets (Trade name in Chinese mainland: Fu Mai Ning) for adult patients with neurofibromas type 1 (NF1) with symptomatic, inoperable plexiform neurofibromas (PN) have been accepted and granted in the priority review by the NMPA. This marks a critical step toward full-age coverage following its approval for pediatric and adolescent NF1 patients in May 2025, also brings new hope to a large number of adult NF1 patients in China who lack effective drug treatments. Additionally, the NDA for methoxyetomidate hydrochloride injection (ET-26), a Class 1 innovative drug self-developed by the subsidiary Avanc Pharma for anesthesia induction and short-term surgical anesthesia, was also accepted.

In the field of prospective layout of early-stage pipeline, several new molecules have been approved for the clinical trials: FXB0871, a PD-1-targeted IL-2 fusion protein, was approved for clinical trials in locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Based on the ATTENUKINE™ platform, FXB0871 is expected to achieve high efficacy and low toxicity. FXS0683, a next-generation Bcl-2 inhibitor, was approved for Phase I clinical trials in hematological malignancies. Innovative molecule including HLX97 (a KAT6A/B small molecule inhibitor) and HLX3901 (tetra specific antibody of DLL3×DLL3×CD3×CD28) were approved for clinical trials, widely covering refractory solid tumors such as breast cancer and small cell lung cancer. Meanwhile, HLX22 (anti-HER2 monoclonal antibody) entered phase II clinical trials for the first-line treatment of HER2-positive recurrent or metastatic breast cancer in combination with HLX87. HLX43 (PD-L1 ADC) in combination with HLX07 or serplulimab injection, and HLX701 (CD47 fusion protein), among others, have entered Phase I clinical trials, further enhancing the Company's layout in the fields of tumor immunology and targeted therapy.

Expanding Global Commercialization Network and Enhancing Academic Influence

During the reporting period, Fosun Pharma's global registration and commercialization network continued to expand. The overseas registration of products like denosumab and bevacizumab progressed steadily. The Company reached deep collaborations with global partners such as Eisai and Abbott to accelerate the market coverage of innovative products in Japan, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Eastern Europe.

In the academic field, several innovation achievements were presented at top international conferences such as AACR and ASCO. The Phase III study data of luvometinib tablets for adult patients with neurofibromas type 1 (NF1) with symptomatic, inoperable plexiform neurofibromas (PN) was selected for a rapid oral abstract session at 2026 ASCO, the study results will be released for the first time during the meeting. At the 2026 AACR Annual Meeting, Shanghai Henlius, a Fosun Pharma's subsidiary, presented preclinical data for the novel trispecific T-cell engager HLX3902 and the tetraspecific antibody HLX3901, demonstrating best-in-class treatment potential, building a solid foundation for the future clinical development.

AI Embracement: Driving Digital Transformation via FoSTRAID

Fosun Pharma continues to deepen its digitalization and AI strategic layout, and systematically advances the platformisation, engineering and scaled implementation of AI capabilities focusing on core aspects such as new drug R&D, clinical research, products and services, and operation management. On this basis, the fully AI- embracing strategy centered on FoSTRAID (Fosun Pharma Strategic Transformation via AI & Data science) was further defined and steadily advanced. By integrating resources, a digital-intelligence architecture that promotes synergistic development across "foundation — platform — data — agent — scenario — mechanism" has been established.

The self-developed PharmAID® Pharmaceutical Intelligence Platform deeply applies large language models, fine-tuned with professional medical corpora and R&D data. It integrates full-cycle of decision-making tools including competitor analysis, clinical competitive performance evaluation, NDA approval prediction, and peak sales estimation, comprehensively applied in key scenarios such as target discovery, molecular optimization, clinical writing, intelligence retrieval, and literature interpretation, providing systematic and data-driven support for drug R&D decision-making.

Looking ahead, Fosun Pharma will continue to adhere to the dual drivers of innovation and globalization, deepen its core technology platforms, promote the implementation of AI strategy and accelerate the transformation of its pipeline and global market access. The Company remains committed to providing high-quality healthcare products and services to patients worldwide, striving to become a leading global healthcare innovation integrator.

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About Fosun Pharma

Founded in 1994, Fosun Pharma (stock code: 600196.SH; 02196.HK) is an innovation-driven global pharmaceutical and healthcare group. With the mission of Better Health for Families Worldwide, we focus on developing innovative medicines, medical technologies and diagnostics as well as delivering healthcare services. Through our business partner Sinopharm Group, we have also established pharmaceutical distribution network, built a comprehensive pharmaceutical and healthcare ecosystem.

Fosun Pharma is dedicated to innovation and globalization. The company has established a global R&D innovation system targeting at unmet medical needs. Our strategic focus is on key therapeutic areas including oncology, immunology and inflammation, neurodegenerative diseases, and selected cardiometabolic diseases and rare diseases. This approach enables the development of high valued competitive pipelines and comprehensive healthcare solutions. Meanwhile, Fosun Pharma has consolidated its core technical platforms including but not limited to antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates (ADC), small molecules and cell therapy. Additionally, we also actively advance cutting-edge therapeutic modalities such as radiopharmaceuticals and small nucleic acids. These efforts have strengthened our early-stage innovative portfolios and accelerated the transformation of scientific discoveries to drug development. Our innovative products are now available in more than 90 countries and regions worldwide, including major markets across China, the United States, Europe, Africa, India and Southeast Asia.

Looking ahead, guided by the strategy of "Innovation Driven, Deep Globalization, and AI Embracement", Fosun Pharma remains committed to its core values: Care for life, Continuous innovation, Pursuit of excellence and Sustainable partnership. We strive to become a leading global healthcare innovation integrator, ensuring that the benefits of medical innovation reach more patients worldwide, and contribute to safeguarding human health.

For more information about the Group, please visit the company website: https://www.fosunpharma.com/en/

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