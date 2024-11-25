Forte Biosciences to Host R&D Day December 3, 2024

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forte Biosciences, Inc. (www.fortebiorx.com) (NASDAQ: FBRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, today announced it will host an R&D Day on December 3, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The R&D Day will focus on the development of FB102 across autoimmune indications and will feature key thought leaders in celiac disease, vitiligo and alopecia areata including Prof. Jason Tye-Din MD, PhD, Head of Celiac Research at the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute, Prof. Christopher Ma MD, MPH, FRCPC, academic gastroenterologist at the Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary and Prof. David Rosmarin, MD, Chair of the Department of Dermatology at the School of Medicine, Indiana University.

https://lifescievents.com/event/fortebiorx/

About Forte

Forte Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is advancing FB102, which is a proprietary anti-CD122 monoclonal antibody therapeutic candidate with potentially broad autoimmune and autoimmune-related indications.

