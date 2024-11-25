SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Forte Biosciences to Host R&D Day December 3, 2024

November 25, 2024 | 
1 min read

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forte Biosciences, Inc. (www.fortebiorx.com) (NASDAQ: FBRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, today announced it will host an R&D Day on December 3, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The R&D Day will focus on the development of FB102 across autoimmune indications and will feature key thought leaders in celiac disease, vitiligo and alopecia areata including Prof. Jason Tye-Din MD, PhD, Head of Celiac Research at the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute, Prof. Christopher Ma MD, MPH, FRCPC, academic gastroenterologist at the Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary and Prof. David Rosmarin, MD, Chair of the Department of Dermatology at the School of Medicine, Indiana University.

Use the link below to register for the event:

https://lifescievents.com/event/fortebiorx/

About Forte

Forte Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is advancing FB102, which is a proprietary anti-CD122 monoclonal antibody therapeutic candidate with potentially broad autoimmune and autoimmune-related indications.

Source: Forte Biosciences, Inc.

Contacts

LifeSci Advisors
Mike Moyer, Managing Director
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Texas Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Human liver protection. Wireframe low poly style. Concept for medical, pharmacology, treatment of the hepatitis. Abstract modern 3d vector illustration on dark blue background.
MASH
Novo, Viking Heat Up MASH Space with Promising Data at AASLD24
November 20, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Madrid, Spain cityscape at Calle de Alcala and Gran Via.
Alzheimer’s
Leqembi, Kisunla and Beyond: The Next Wave of Alzheimer’s at CTAD 2024
November 11, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
2D illustration of the gut with microorganisms
Inflammatory bowel disease
Lilly and J&J Face Off in Crohn’s Disease With Phase III Readouts at ACG 2024
October 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
2D illustration of kidneys
IgA nephropathy
Biogen, Vertex Heat Up IgAN Arena With Mid-Stage Readouts at ASN 2024
October 28, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac