Former Apple and Intel Executive Michael Bell Joins Chemify as Chief Technology Officer

Digital computing veteran who has led companies including Apple, Intel, Lucid Motors and Rivian Automotive aims to advance Chemify’s digital chemistry platform

GLASGOW, Scotland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ai--Chemify, a deep tech chemical science company combining chemistry, robotics and AI at scale to digitally design, discover and make new molecules, announced today that Michael Bell has joined as Chief Technology Officer. As a well-known technology veteran in the digital computing industry who helped lead the creation of the Apple iPhone and the launch of Intel’s mobile devices, Mr. Bell will help accelerate the capabilities of Chemify’s digital chemistry platform and the world’s first chemical programming language.









“At Chemify, we’re scaling up to show the world our capacity to design and make an infinite number of new molecules with chemputation,” said Dr. Lee Cronin, CEO and co-founder of Chemify. “Michael understands the strength and scale of our vision and will help get us there.”

During his tenure at Apple of over 15 years, Mr. Bell led multiple divisions as a vice president, improving the company’s software and hardware capabilities and steering the creation and launch of the iMac computer and Apple iPhone, revolutionizing the computer and mobile device industries. Prior to joining Chemify, Mr. Bell was senior vice president of digital at Lucid Motors, leading software development. He also spent time at Rivian Automotive, where he served as chief technology officer, and Silver Spring Networks as chief executive officer. Mr. Bell was also a vice president at Intel for more than five years, responsible for the company’s mobile division, and senior vice president of product development at Palm, where he advanced the company’s PalmPre mobile device.

“I’m fortunate enough to have the opportunity to choose what organizations I’d like to work for, and what problems I want to address, and Chemify’s potential to change the world is unmatched,” said Michael Bell, chief technology officer at Chemify. “Chemify has the talent and technology to truly put a dent in the universe, and I’m happy to be joining their team and bring some high-tech talent to their efforts to digitize chemistry.”

About Chemify

Chemify is a deep tech chemical science company reimagining the research, discovery and synthesis of novel molecules for medicines and advanced materials by revolutionizing the field of chemistry through digitalization. Chemify enables digital chemistry by turning code into molecules through the process of chemputation, which combines robotics and artificial intelligence for the design and synthesis of superior molecules much faster than current methods. Based in Glasgow, Scotland, Chemify was founded by CEO Professor Lee Cronin and spun out from the Digital Chemistry Laboratory at the University of Glasgow to digitalize chemistry on a global scale for the benefit of all humanity. Learn more at Chemify.io and follow them on X/Twitter.

