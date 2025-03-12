Formedics Names Vincent Muehter as President to Lead Growth of HCP Collaboration Platform

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Formedics, a leading healthcare professional (HCP) collaboration platform, today announced that its board of directors has named Vincent Muehter as President, effective March 1, 2025. With over 20 years of experience in healthcare marketing, digital strategy, and commercial analytics, Mr. Muehter will focus on accelerating growth by spearheading new go-to-market strategies, innovative peer-driven HCP engagement products, and impactful omnichannel opportunities for pharmaceutical brands. He will report to Greg Jackson, CEO of Formedics.

In his role, Mr. Muehter will leverage his expertise in helping pharmaceutical companies, ranging from industry leaders to emerging biotech firms, achieve growth throughout their product lifecycles. Under his leadership, Formedics will strengthen its peer communities -- where HCPs exchange real-time insights -- while offering pharmaceutical brands access to 1.5 million verified, targeted healthcare professionals.

“Vincent’s expertise in digital transformation makes him the ideal leader to accelerate Formedics’ expansion,” said Mr. Jackson. “His ability to innovate at the intersection of peer learning, omnichannel engagement, and technology will create a valuable experience for both our HCP users and industry partners.”

Mr. Muehter will drive Formedics’ peer-led content strategy across its powerful digital, live event, and point-of-care channels -- including its flagship properties Figure 1, Mashup Media, AMC Media Group, and Physician’s Weekly -- while forging partnerships with key opinion leaders, digital influencers, and respected medical associations to develop high-value content that fosters meaningful discussions among HCPs. This strategy enables brands to align their messaging with trusted HCP-generated insights, ensuring their presence in highly relevant and impactful learning environments.

Building on the strengths of Figure 1’s user-generated case collaboration, Mashup Media’s specialized peer communities, and Physician’s Weekly’s robust point-of-care access, Mr. Muehter will launch an integrated platform that leverages AI-driven analytics to enhance HCP engagement. This new platform will provide seamless access to HCPs across digital, live, and in-office channels to establish it as a premier destination for professional collaboration and learning.

“Formedics is cultivating a dynamic peer-driven community where HCPs can learn, connect, collaborate, and debate alongside top experts, influential digital and key opinion leaders, and niche peer communities,” said Mr. Muehter. “We’re driving real-time knowledge exchange to support informed decision-making and improved patient care. At the same time, we’re giving pharma brands a cutting-edge, integrated approach to peer-driven engagement. I’m excited to help shape Formedics’ next chapter.”

Before joining Formedics, Mr. Muehter founded Avica Health Marketing, a consultancy specializing in omnichannel marketing for healthcare companies and agencies. Previously, he spent nearly two decades at WebMD, most recently serving as Group General Manager and Senior Vice President. At WebMD, he led commercial strategy, operations, and product innovation across its network of HCP properties, including Medscape, Frontline/MDEdge, /alert Marketing, MNG, and Paid Market Research. His tenure was marked by substantial revenue growth and strategic acquisitions that expanded Medscape’s digital engagement capabilities. Earlier in his career, Mr. Muehter worked in management consulting and held scientific leadership roles at NGOs, serving as a science liaison to state governments, NAFTA, and the news media.

About Formedics, LLC

Formedics is a platform where healthcare professionals connect, collaborate, and learn through peer-driven discussions with leading experts, opinion leaders, and specialized communities. The platform provides pharmaceutical and life sciences brands with powerful opportunities to engage and target physicians across digital, point-of-care, and live event channels. Founded in 2024, Formedics unites the strengths of Figure 1, Mashup Media, AMC Media Group, and Physician’s Weekly to create a comprehensive ecosystem for HCP education. For more information, visit www.formedics.com.

SOURCE Formedics, LLC