FORE Biotherapeutics to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FORE Biotherapeutics, a registration stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to developing targeted therapies to treat patients with cancer, today announced that William Hinshaw, Chief Executive Officer of Fore Biotherapeutics, will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The presentation will take place on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at 5:30 p.m. PT at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco.





Mr. Hinshaw will detail progress and anticipated milestones for Fore’s lead asset, plixorafenib, a novel, small-molecule, next generation, orally available selective inhibitor of mutated BRAF. Plixorafenib is currently being evaluated in a clinical trial with registrational intent in three distinct indications.

About FORE Biotherapeutics

Fore is a registration stage targeted oncology company dedicated to developing innovative treatments that provide better outcomes for patients with the hardest-to-treat cancers. The Company’s lead asset plixorafenib (FORE8394; formerly PLX8394) is a V600 and non-V600 BRAF inhibitor rationally designed with a first-in-class mechanism to address treatment gaps from 1st and 2nd generation BRAF inhibitors. Plixorafenib has demonstrated single-agent efficacy signals across a variety of tumor types with a manageable safety profile in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial of over 100 patients and is currently enrolling patients in a clinical trial with registrational intent in three distinct indications. For more information, please visit www.fore.bio or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

