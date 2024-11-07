SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

FORE Biotherapeutics to Participate in Upcoming November Conferences

November 7, 2024 
PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FORE Biotherapeutics today announced that the Company will participate at the following investor conferences:


  • Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference. The Company will attend on Monday, November 18, and will provide a corporate presentation at 2:25 p.m. – 2:55 p.m. ET.
  • Jefferies London Healthcare Conference. The Company will attend and participate in one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, November 20, and Thursday, November 21.

Management will host and participate in one-on-one meetings. Please contact Argot Partners to schedule one-on-one meetings with the management team.

About FORE Biotherapeutics

Fore is a registration stage targeted oncology company dedicated to developing innovative treatments that provide better outcomes for patients with the hardest-to-treat cancers. The Company’s lead asset plixorafenib (FORE8394; formerly PLX8394) is a V600 and non-V600 BRAF inhibitor rationally designed with a first-in-class mechanism to address treatment gaps from 1st and 2nd generation BRAF inhibitors. Plixorafenib has demonstrated single-agent efficacy signals across a variety of tumor types with a manageable safety profile in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial of over 100 patients and is currently enrolling patients in a clinical trial with registrational intent in three distinct indications. For more information, please visit www.fore.bio or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Investors and Media:
Argot Partners
212.600.1902 | ForeBio@argotpartners.com

