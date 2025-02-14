SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

FORE Biotherapeutics to Participate in the Raymond James Private Biotech Symposium

February 14, 2025 | 
1 min read

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FORE Biotherapeutics, a registration stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to developing targeted therapies to treat patients with cancer, today announced that William Hinshaw, Chief Executive Officer of Fore Biotherapeutics, will present at the Raymond James Private Biotech Symposium. The presentation will take place on Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 4:00 p.m. ET in a virtual format.


Please contact your Raymond James salesperson or Argot Partners to schedule one-on-one meetings with the management team.

About FORE Biotherapeutics

Fore is a registration stage targeted oncology company dedicated to developing innovative treatments that provide better outcomes for patients with the hardest-to-treat cancers. The Company’s lead asset plixorafenib (FORE8394; formerly PLX8394) is a V600 and non-V600 BRAF inhibitor rationally designed with a first-in-class mechanism to address treatment gaps from 1st and 2nd generation BRAF inhibitors. Plixorafenib has demonstrated single-agent efficacy signals across a variety of tumor types with a manageable safety profile in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial of over 100 patients and is currently enrolling patients in FORTE, a global registrational basket trial to support three distinct indications. For more information, please visit www.fore.bio or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Investors and Media:
Argot Partners
212.600.1902 | ForeBio@argotpartners.com

