FORE Biotherapeutics to Host Virtual Key Opinion Leader Roundtable Discussion on Plixorafenib’s Potential to Disrupt the BRAF Market to Benefit Patients

Webcast event will take place on Wednesday, October 15 at 12:00 p.m. ET

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FORE Biotherapeutics, a registration stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to developing targeted therapies to treat patients with cancer, today announced it will host a virtual roundtable discussion with recognized key opinion leaders in oncology. The Fore-sponsored webcast event will take place on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

“We are honored to bring together this distinguished group of medical oncology leaders to share their perspectives on the potential role of plixorafenib in monotherapy indications including BRAF V600 progressive or recurrent primary CNS tumors, solid tumors with BRAF fusions, and other BRAF altered tumors, including thyroid,” said William Hinshaw, Chief Executive Officer of Fore. “This discussion reinforces our conviction in plixorafenib’s potential to make a meaningful difference in a patient population with very limited options.”

The roundtable discussion will be moderated by William Hinshaw, Chief Executive Officer of Fore and will feature Stacie Peacock Shepherd, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Fore, along with three recognized oncology experts:

Macarena De La Fuente, M.D., Chief of Neuro-Oncology, University of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, Lead CNS Investigator, Phase 2 FORTE Trial

Eric Sherman, M.D., Head and Neck Medical Oncologist, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Patrick Y. Wen, M.D., Director, Center for Neuro-Oncology, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Professor of Neurology, Harvard Medical School

To access the webcast of the roundtable discussion go to the “Events” section or the homepage of the Company's website or click here. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website beginning approximately two hours after the event.

About Plixorafenib

Plixorafenib is a novel BRAF inhibitor, with a unique mechanism of action that functions both as a dimer and paradox breaker, and that has demonstrated a differentiated and compelling monotherapy profile in clinical studies. In a previously conducted Phase 1/2 study, in patients with MAPK inhibitor naïve BRAF V600 primary recurrent CNS tumors (n=9), plixorafenib monotherapy demonstrated an ORR of 67% and a clinical benefit rate of greater than 75%. In patients with V600 alterations who were MAPK inhibitor naïve, plixorafenib achieved a 42% response rate with prolonged duration of response (mDOR 17.8 months), with a clinical benefit rate of >70%. Plixorafenib also demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile across tumor types, including relative to existing standard of care treatments for various BRAF altered tumors, with a discontinuation rate due to drug-related adverse events of less than 2%. Fore Bio believes plixorafenib has the potential to overcome the limitations of currently available BRAF inhibitors through its unique mechanism of action targeting BRAF, while avoiding the limitations of the earlier generation BRAF inhibitors that led to rapid recurrence of disease and the need for combination with a MEK inhibitor.

About FORE Biotherapeutics

Fore is a registration stage targeted oncology company dedicated to developing innovative treatments that provide better outcomes for patients with the hardest-to-treat cancers. The Company’s lead asset plixorafenib (FORE8394; formerly PLX8394) is a V600 and non-V600 BRAF inhibitor rationally designed with a first-in-class mechanism to address treatment gaps from 1st and 2nd generation BRAF inhibitors. For more information, please visit www.fore.bio or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

