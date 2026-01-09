Force Therapeutics Celebrates 2025 Research Impact

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Force Therapeutics is proud to celebrate a landmark year of research achievements made possible by collaboration with our health care partners across the country. By leveraging Force Therapeutics' outcomes data and research infrastructure, these organizations have produced novel and illuminating research to improve orthopedic care.

Throughout 2025, several research initiatives in collaboration with Force were published or presented through key academic and clinical forums. These accomplishments underscore the expanding role of real-world digital care data in shaping the future of orthopedics, demonstrating what is possible when forward-thinking providers have access to high-quality patient-reported outcomes, engagement metrics, and episode-level data.

2025 Research Highlights Include:

Poster at the Current Concepts in Joint Replacement (CCJR) 2025 Meeting: Is It Really Less Painful to Undergo Total Hip Arthroplasty Than Total Knee Arthroplasty?









Is It Really Less Painful to Undergo Total Hip Arthroplasty Than Total Knee Arthroplasty? Poster at FrameWORX - Musculoskeletal Advancements at Grace College: Effect of Cumulative "Stacked" Patient Comorbidities on 90-Day Readmissions After Joint









Effect of Cumulative "Stacked" Patient Comorbidities on 90-Day Readmissions After Joint Research Article in the Journal of Orthopedic Reports: Preoperative Predictors Of Unplanned Emergency Department Visits Following Total Hip Arthroplasty









Preoperative Predictors Of Unplanned Emergency Department Visits Following Total Hip Arthroplasty Research Article in the Journal of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS): Patient Satisfaction Following Total Hip Arthroplasty May Be As High As 95%









Patient Satisfaction Following Total Hip Arthroplasty May Be As High As 95% Poster at the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons (AAHKS) 2025 Annual Meeting: Pulling the Trigger Sooner: Patients Pursue Subsequent Contralateral Total Joint Arthroplasty With Lower Preoperative Pain









Pulling the Trigger Sooner: Patients Pursue Subsequent Contralateral Total Joint Arthroplasty With Lower Preoperative Pain Podium Presentation at the National Association of Orthopedic Nurses (NAON) 45th Annual Congress: Nearly 90% of Total Knee Arthroplasty Patients Report Satisfaction After Surgery, We're Better Than We Were









Nearly 90% of Total Knee Arthroplasty Patients Report Satisfaction After Surgery, We're Better Than We Were E-Poster at the Western Orthopedic Association Annual Meeting 2025: Digital Patient Engagement Platform Meets Medicare's PRO Requirements After THA/TKA









Digital Patient Engagement Platform Meets Medicare's PRO Requirements After THA/TKA Poster at the Northeast Arthroplasty Conference 2025 : Patient Satisfaction Following Total Hip Arthroplasty May Be As High As 95%









: Patient Satisfaction Following Total Hip Arthroplasty May Be As High As 95% General Award Winning Poster at the Northeast Arthroplasty Conference 2025 : Pulling the Trigger Sooner: Patients Pursue Subsequent Contralateral Total Joint Arthroplasty With Lower Preoperative Pain









: Pulling the Trigger Sooner: Patients Pursue Subsequent Contralateral Total Joint Arthroplasty With Lower Preoperative Pain Poster at the Northeast Arthroplasty Conference 2025: Preoperative Predictors of Unplanned Emergency Department Visits Following Total Hip Arthroplasty

"These publications attest to our partners' dedication to their patients," said Bronwyn Spira, CEO and Founder of Force Therapeutics. "Their clinical leadership, academic curiosity, and commitment to advancing care are what turn data into insights and insights into impact."

Force Therapeutics is committed to enabling research that strengthens real-world practice and patient experiences. We are energized and inspired by what our partners prove every day: when digital care is designed with clinical integrity, the results speak for themselves.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/force-therapeutics-celebrates-2025-research-impact-302652972.html

SOURCE Force Therapeutics