Foghorn Therapeutics to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences in May 2026

WATERTOWN, Mass., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foghorn® Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FHTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of medicines that treat serious diseases by correcting abnormal gene expression, today announced that management will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Bioconnect Investor Conference, the 2026 Stifel Virtual Targeted Oncology Forum, and the TD Cowen 7th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit: Insights for ASCO & EHA. With an initial focus in oncology, Foghorn’s Gene Traffic Control® platform and resulting broad pipeline have the potential to transform the lives of people suffering from a wide spectrum of diseases.

H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Bioconnect Investor Conference at Nasdaq

Management will participate in one-on-one meetings on May 19, 2026





2026 Stifel Virtual Targeted Oncology Forum

Presentation: Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. EDT

Presenter: Adrian Gottschalk, President and Chief Executive Officer

Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings





TD Cowen 7th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit: Insights for ASCO & EHA (Virtual)

Presentation: Tuesday, May 26, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. EDT

Presenter: Adrian Gottschalk, President and Chief Executive Officer

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn® Therapeutics is discovering and developing a novel class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Through its proprietary scalable Gene Traffic Control® platform, Foghorn is systematically studying, identifying, and validating potential drug targets within the chromatin regulatory system. The Company is developing multiple product candidates in oncology. Visit our website at www.foghorntx.com for more information on the Company, and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Karin Hellsvik, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc.

khellsvik@foghorntx.com