SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Foghorn Therapeutics to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

August 28, 2025 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- August 27, 2025 -- Foghorn® Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FHTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of medicines that treat serious diseases by correcting abnormal gene expression, today announced that management will participate in Citi’s 2025 Biopharma Back to School Summit, 2025 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference, and Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference. With an initial focus in oncology, Foghorn’s Gene Traffic Control® platform and resulting broad pipeline have the potential to transform the lives of people suffering from a wide spectrum of diseases.

Citi’s 2025 Biopharma Back to School Summit

  • Date: Wednesday, September 3, 2025
  • Management will participate in one-on-one meetings

2025 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

  • Date: Thursday, September 4, 2025
  • Management will participate in one-on-one meetings

Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

  • Date: Monday, September 8, 2025
  • Management will participate in one-on-one meetings

About Foghorn Therapeutics
Foghorn® Therapeutics is discovering and developing a novel class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Through its proprietary scalable Gene Traffic Control® platform, Foghorn is systematically studying, identifying, and validating potential drug targets within the chromatin regulatory system. The Company is developing multiple product candidates in oncology. Visit our website at www.foghorntx.com for more information on the Company, and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Contact:
Karin Hellsvik, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc.
khellsvik@foghorntx.com


Massachusetts Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Photo of Boston, Massachusetts, at the Boston Harbor and Financial District with a mix of contemporary and historic architecture.
Job Trends
9 Companies Hiring Now in Massachusetts
August 21, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
Illustration of businesspeople heading to exit
Layoffs
The 5 Largest Biopharma Layoffs of H1 2025
July 10, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Medical characters fighting the epidemic flat vector concept operation hand drawn illustration
Obesity
Analysts Home In on Safety as Novo, Lilly, Amgen Highlight Weight Loss Data at ADA
June 27, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH PATSNAP
Webinar: Beyond Theory: Real-World AI Wins in Life Science R&D, Faster & Smarter
June 25, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights