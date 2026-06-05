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Press Releases

Foghorn Therapeutics to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2026

June 5, 2026 | 
1 min read

WATERTOWN, Mass., June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foghorn® Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FHTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of medicines that treat serious diseases by correcting abnormal gene expression, today announced that management will participate in the Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2026. With an initial focus in oncology, Foghorn’s Gene Traffic Control® platform and resulting broad pipeline have the potential to transform the lives of people suffering from a wide spectrum of diseases.

Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2026

  • Fireside Chat: Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at 1:20 p.m. EDT
  • Presenter: Adrian Gottschalk, President and Chief Executive Officer
  • Registration link: Register here
  • Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings

A webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website here and will be available for 90 days.

About Foghorn Therapeutics
Foghorn® Therapeutics is discovering and developing a novel class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Through its proprietary scalable Gene Traffic Control® platform, Foghorn is systematically studying, identifying, and validating potential drug targets within the chromatin regulatory system. The Company is developing multiple product candidates in oncology. Visit our website at www.foghorntx.com for more information on the Company, and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Contact:
Karin Hellsvik, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc.
khellsvik@foghorntx.com


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