Flow Pharma U.S. Patent Application Allowed for Issuance Covering Broad-Spectrum Ebola Therapy

Flow Pharma, Inc. announced today that it's U.S. Patent application has been allowed for issuance covering a broad-spectrum treatment for Ebola virus infections, utilizing the company's proprietary microsphere delivery technology.

Flow Pharma, Inc. announced today that it's U.S. Patent application has been allowed for issuance covering a broad-spectrum treatment for Ebola virus infections, utilizing the company's proprietary microsphere delivery technology.

Unlike currently available therapies that are generally designed for specific Ebola strains, their patented approach is based on the monoclonal antibody siltuximab, which binds to a toxin released after infection with all Ebola virus strains. In preclinical studies, Flow Pharma demonstrated that siltuximab was able to effectively treat mice following an intentional exposure to Ebola virus.

The patent covers both traditional intravenous administration of siltuximab and controlled-release delivery using Flow Pharma's proprietary FlowVax™ microsphere platform, which is designed to prolong therapeutic exposure following injection.

"We were the first group in the world to test siltuximab in a BSL-4 lab as a treatment for Ebola infection," said Dr. Reid Rubsamen, founder and CEO of Flow Pharma. Dr. Rubsamen said, "Rather than targeting only a specific viral strain, the treatment described in our invention is applicable across all known Ebola virus strains. We published our data and are very excited to have this US patent application allowed bringing our IP portfolio to 10 patents and 19 patents pending."

The announcement comes amidst a current Ebola outbreak of an Ebola strain with no known antiviral therapy.

"Siltuximab for intravenous administration has been approved for a rare disease application and has been sold for that indication by another company for over 10 years," said Miguel Yanez, a member of the Flow Pharma Board of Directors. Mr. Yanez went on to say, "The composition of matter patents for siltuximab are expiring now, and we hope that we will be successful in getting FDA approval for this new indication so that the dream of a broadly applicable, universal treatment for all Ebola strains can become a reality."

In addition to its Ebola therapeutic program, Flow Pharma has developed vaccine candidates targeting Ebola, Marburg, COVID-19 and multiple oncology indications using its patented FlowVax™ adjuvanted microsphere peptide vaccine platform. The platform uses naturally occurring peptide antigens packaged within synthetic biodegradable microspheres designed to stimulate targeted T-cell responses from the immune system.

Flow Pharma's vaccine platform is fully synthetic and does not use mRNA, DNA transcription, live viral vectors or animal-derived products. The company's vaccine designs are based on analysis of immune responses observed in individuals who naturally overcame viral infections and cancer.

The company believes the FlowVax™ platform's room-temperature stability, low manufacturing cost, and applicability across infectious disease and oncology, positions it for biodefense, pandemic preparedness and cancer immunotherapy applications.

About Flow Pharma

Flow Pharma, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing next-generation T-cell vaccines and immunotherapies targeting infectious diseases and cancer. Its patented FlowVax™ platform uses engineered microspheres delivering conserved peptide antigens to stimulate durable cellular immunity across multiple disease areas including Ebola, Marburg, COVID-19, influenza and oncology indications such as triple-negative breast cancer and glioblastoma.

For more information, please visit Flow Pharma's website, www.flowpharma.com, or email Flow Pharma at inquiries@flowpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements about Flow Pharma's patent portfolio, therapeutic development programs, clinical potential, manufacturing capabilities and commercial plans. These forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including:

The uncertainty of preclinical and early-stage research outcomes and their applicability to human efficacy;

The risks and uncertainties inherent in drug development, including the need for clinical validation, regulatory approval and manufacturing scale-up;

Competitive developments from other companies pursuing similar therapeutic targets;

Changes in regulatory requirements, reimbursement policies and public health priorities;

Technical challenges in manufacturing, formulation and delivery of microsphere-based therapies;

Potential intellectual property challenges or limitations in patent protection;

Availability of capital and changes in financing conditions;

The unpredictability of outbreak dynamics and public health response.

Investigational Status. Flow Pharma's therapeutic candidates, including siltuximab formulations and vaccine candidates targeting Ebola, Marburg, COVID-19 and oncology indications, are investigational products that have not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or other regulatory authorities. These candidates are not available for use outside of approved clinical trials and research settings.

Regulatory Approval Requirements. Any commercial availability and therapeutic claims regarding Flow Pharma's candidates are contingent upon successful clinical development, demonstration of safety and efficacy in human trials, and receipt of appropriate regulatory approvals from the FDA and other applicable regulatory agencies. There can be no assurance that any therapeutic candidate will successfully complete clinical development or obtain regulatory approval.

Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and Flow Pharma disclaims any obligation to update these statements.

SOURCE: Flow Pharma, Inc.

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