Flex and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Win 2025 PDA Drug Delivery Innovation Award

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 13, 2025/PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) today announced that its Health Solutions business was awarded the prestigious 2025 PDA Drug Delivery Innovation Award for its collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, on their connected autoinjector.

The award, presented at the 2025 PDA Universe of Pre-Filled Syringes and Injection Devices Conference in Vienna, Austria, recognized the collaboration of Flex and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, to supporting patient outcomes through digital health solutions. The winning entry, "Empowering Patients: The Benefits of Connected Injection Devices on Health Outcomes – A Focus on Autoinjectors," highlights the impact and benefits of an integrated digital ecosystem in chronic disease management.

Flex has collaborated with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, for nearly two decades to develop patient-centric drug delivery solutions focused on improving therapy adherence, patient experience, and healthcare provider decision-making. This award underscores Flex's ability to pair user-centric product design with global manufacturing scale and reflects the dedication of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, to strive to positively impact millions of lives every day.

The connected autoinjector solution integrates a smart injection device, a cloud-based data system, a mobile app for patients, and a monitoring dashboard for healthcare professionals. With automated injection, real-time data sharing, personalized settings, and intuitive interfaces, it enables both patients and providers to enhance treatment efficiency and outcomes.

"We are honored to receive the PDA Drug Delivery Innovation Award alongside our partners at Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany," said Riccardo Butta, president of the Health Solutions business at Flex. "This recognition reflects our shared commitment to patient-centric design, digital innovation, and advanced manufacturing excellence. Together, we aim to provide solutions that are focused on supporting patient adherence, facilitating personalized care, and contributing to improved health outcomes."

Flex's collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, exemplifies the power of long-term collaboration and technical excellence in delivering meaningful innovation within the healthcare industry. For more information about Flex's drug delivery capabilities, please visit: https://flex.com/industries/healthcare#drug-delivery

