Flatiron Health’s Breast Cancer Panoramic Dataset Surpasses One Million Patients, Enabling Real-World Research at Unprecedented Scale

Longitudinal, biomarker-rich real-world data supports precision medicine research across the full breast cancer continuum

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flatiron Health, a leading healthtech company dedicated to improving cancer care and advancing research using real-world data, today announced that its Breast Cancer Panoramic dataset has surpassed one million patients — the largest rigorously curated breast cancer real-world dataset of its kind. This milestone arrives during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, underscoring Flatiron's commitment to transforming patient experiences into evidence that advances care for people living with breast cancer.

The Breast Cancer Panoramic dataset spans the full disease continuum — from early-stage through metastatic disease — with longitudinal continuity that enables research historically difficult at scale. The dataset includes 81K+ patients tracked from early to metastatic settings, 840K+ with hormone receptor-positive (HR+) disease, 167K+ HER2-positive, and 455K+ with HER2-low status. Together, this depth and scale support biomarker-defined cohort research, treatment sequencing analyses, real-world comparator arm development, and outcomes studies in rare and emerging subgroups.

"Biomarker-directed therapy and novel treatments classes have transformed breast cancer care, creating an increasing need for real-world evidence that can keep pace with an evolving and complex landscape. Clinically rich data at scale are essential to understand how these advances are being adopted, how patients are faring in routing practice, and where important unmet needs remain," said Emily Castellanos, MD, MPH, Senior Medical Director and Head of Research Oncology at Flatiron Health. "Surpassing one million patients in our Breast Cancer Panoramic dataset reflects the trust clinicians and patients place in Flatiron's network every day. During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, this milestone is a reminder that behind every data point is a person — and that rigorous, representative real-world evidence is essential to ensuring advances in treatment reach all patients who can benefit."

Flatiron's breast cancer real-world evidence has supported broad research applications, including:

Flatiron offers Panoramic data across solid tumors, hematologic malignancies, and geographies, with more than 6 million patient records globally.

About Flatiron Health

Flatiron Health transforms cancer care and research through a unified, global oncology engine powered by expert-validated AI and deep clinical and scientific expertise. Built from the experiences of millions of patients across the US, UK, Germany, and Japan, our real-world evidence informs the research, regulatory, commercial, and treatment decisions shaping oncology today. In the US, our point-of-care technology empowers clinicians to deliver smarter, more connected care while generating deeper insights that help advance cancer research. Flatiron Health is an independent affiliate of the Roche Group. Flatiron.com @FlatironHealth

About Panoramic Data

Panoramic data is Flatiron's foundational real-world data, flexibly designed to meet the needs of biopharma's evolving research priorities with biomarker depth, scaled outcomes, and longitudinal data across 6M+ patients. Panoramic data is a comprehensive data solution that spans disease settings and supports assessments of high priority subgroups of interest. Flatiron offers Panoramic data across geographies, solid tumors, and hematologic malignancies to maximize use cases across oncology portfolios.

Media Contact

Nina Toor

press@flatiron.com