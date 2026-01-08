SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Flare Therapeutics to Present at 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 8, 2026 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flare Therapeutics Inc. (FlareTx), a clinical-stage biotechnology company targeting transcription factors to discover precision medicines for oncology and other therapeutic areas, today announced that Doug Manion, M.D., FRCP (C), Chief Executive Officer and Board Member, will present a company overview at the upcoming 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 15, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. PT in San Francisco, CA.

About Flare Therapeutics Inc.
Flare Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company exclusively focused on drugging transcription factors to fully unlock the therapeutic potential of this previously elusive target class. The company’s lead program, FX-909, is a first-in-class orally available small molecule inhibitor of PPARG, the master regulator of the luminal lineage, that is initially being developed for locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer. FX-909 has achieved clinical proof-of-concept in a Phase 1A study as a monotherapy and is actively dosing patients in a Phase 1B to determine the recommended Phase 2 dose in a biomarker-defined population. The second lead program, FX-111, is a novel and highly differentiated potent and selective degrader for ARON, the transcriptionally active, hormone-bound androgen receptor. This approach offers the potential to overcome key vulnerabilities of conventional therapies that target AROFF and has broad potential across prostate cancer at all stages. FX-111 is undergoing Investigational New Drug (IND)-enabling studies for initial development for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). These two programs, along with an earlier-stage portfolio targeting transcription factors involved in oncology and other therapeutic areas, leverages Flare Therapeutics’ integrated discovery platform of capabilities that identifies novel validated ligands to the undrugged proteome. For more information, please visit www.flaretx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Investors:
Sarah McCabe
investorrelations@flaretx.com

Media:
Timothy Cockroft
media@flaretx.com


Massachusetts Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration of businesspeople with forward progress stopped because of chasm between them and arrow pointing forward
Layoffs
Biopharmas Axed 47% More Employees Year Over Year
January 8, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Sagittal brain showing cortical thinning and ventricular enlargement associated with Alzheimer disease, displayed on a blue background for anatomical clarity.
Alzheimer’s disease
Eisai Still Confident in Anti-Tau Asset as J&J Becomes Latest Victim in Spiraling Space
December 5, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Hiring collage showing HR checking applicant information
Job Trends
Hiring Outlook: Job Openings Will Likely Drop as 2025 Winds Down But Could Rise in 2026
November 20, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Boston, Massachusetts, skyline over Quincy Market
Job Trends
21 Companies Miss Massachusetts Hiring Targets, Affecting Hundreds of Jobs
November 13, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel