Flare Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in September 2025

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flare Therapeutics Inc. (FlareTx), a clinical-stage biotechnology company targeting transcription factors to discover precision medicines for oncology and other therapeutic areas, today announced that the company will participate in the following investor conferences in September:

Citi’s 2025 Biopharma Back to School Conference: Members of management will be available for one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, September 3, 2025 in Boston, MA.





Members of management will be available for one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, September 3, 2025 in Boston, MA. Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025: Members of management will be available for one-on-one meetings on Friday, September 5, 2025 in New York, NY.





Members of management will be available for one-on-one meetings on Friday, September 5, 2025 in New York, NY. Morgan Stanley 23 rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference: Douglas Manion, M.D., FRCP (C), Chief Executive Officer and Daphne Karydas, President and Chief Financial Officer will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at 2:35 p.m. ET in New York, NY.





Douglas Manion, M.D., FRCP (C), Chief Executive Officer and Daphne Karydas, President and Chief Financial Officer will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at 2:35 p.m. ET in New York, NY. Bank of America Healthcare Trailblazers Private Company Conference: Members of management will be available for one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, September 17, 2025 in Boston, MA.





About Flare Therapeutics Inc.

Flare Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company exclusively focused on drugging transcription factors to fully unlock the therapeutic potential of this previously elusive target class. The company’s lead program, FX-909, is a first-in-class orally available small molecule inhibitor of PPARG, a master regulator of the luminal lineage, that is initially being developed for locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer. FX-909 has achieved clinical proof-of-concept in a Phase 1A study as a monotherapy and is actively dosing patients in a Phase 1B to determine the recommended Phase 2 dose in a biomarker-defined population. The second lead program, FX-111, is a novel and highly differentiated potent and selective degrader for AR ON , the transcriptionally active, hormone-bound androgen receptor. This approach offers the potential to overcome key vulnerabilities of conventional therapies that target AR OFF and has broad potential across prostate cancer at all stages. FX-111 is undergoing Investigational New Drug (IND)-enabling studies for initial development for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). These two programs, along with an earlier-stage portfolio targeting transcription factors involved in oncology and other therapeutic areas, leverages Flare Therapeutics’ integrated discovery platform of capabilities that identifies novel validated ligands to the undrugged proteome. For more information, please visit www.flaretx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Investors:

Sarah McCabe

investorrelations@flaretx.com

Media:

media@flaretx.com