Press Releases

Flare Therapeutics to Participate in Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference

November 26, 2025 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flare Therapeutics Inc. (FlareTx), a clinical-stage biotechnology company targeting transcription factors to discover precision medicines for oncology and other therapeutic areas, today announced that Douglas Manion, M.D., FRCP (C), Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the upcoming Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, December 4, 2025, at 12:10 p.m. ET in New York, NY. Daphne Karydas, President and Chief Financial Officer, will also be available for meetings with investors.

About Flare Therapeutics Inc.
Flare Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company exclusively focused on drugging transcription factors to fully unlock the therapeutic potential of this previously elusive target class. The company’s lead program, FX-909, is a first-in-class orally available small molecule inhibitor of PPARG, the master regulator of the luminal lineage, that is initially being developed for locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer. FX-909 has achieved clinical proof-of-concept in a Phase 1A study as a monotherapy and is actively dosing patients in a Phase 1B to determine the recommended Phase 2 dose in a biomarker-defined population. The second lead program, FX-111, is a novel and highly differentiated potent and selective degrader for ARON, the transcriptionally active, hormone-bound androgen receptor. This approach offers the potential to overcome key vulnerabilities of conventional therapies that target AROFF and has broad potential across prostate cancer at all stages. FX-111 is undergoing Investigational New Drug (IND)-enabling studies for initial development for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). These two programs, along with an earlier-stage portfolio targeting transcription factors involved in oncology and other therapeutic areas, leverages Flare Therapeutics’ integrated discovery platform of capabilities that identifies novel validated ligands to the undrugged proteome. For more information, please visit www.flaretx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Investors:
Sarah McCabe
investorrelations@flaretx.com

Media:
Timothy Cockroft
media@flaretx.com


