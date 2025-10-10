FIRST CANCER PATIENT SCREENED USING ELEPHAS LIVE PLATFORM AT inDNA LIFE SCIENCES in INDIA

Elephas Live™ Platform to Help Increase Access to Immunotherapy for Cancer Patients in India

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elephas Biosciences Corporation (Elephas), a private company that has developed an innovative platform to predict immunotherapy response, today announced that the first cancer patient was screened at inDNA Life Sciences, located in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, and in collaboration with Sparsh Hospital. This is the first international deployment of the Elephas Live Platform.

The patient sample was assessed as part of a study that aims to demonstrate that the Elephas Live Platform can accurately predict immunotherapy response in the Indian cancer patient population. This is the first step in improving the current 20 percent positive response rate and helping clinicians better match patients with effective treatments.

Teams from Elephas and inDNA have been collaborating on-site at inDNA Life Sciences in Bhubaneswar India, setting up the technology and training team members to ensure the successful implementation of this novel approach. The clinical tissue samples will be collected from patients who are likely to receive immunotherapy based on their cancer diagnosis, allowing the Elephas Live Platform to best evaluate and predict how each patient will respond to treatment.

Elephas' pan-solid tumor technology is designed to evaluate treatment effectiveness across indications, aiming to ensure patients get to the right treatment as soon as possible.

"This is a critical milestone as we demonstrate how our technology can predict which patients will respond to existing immunotherapy treatments," said Maneesh K. Arora, Founder and CEO of Elephas. "We are grateful to have a strategic partnership with Dr. Birendranath Banerjee and inDNA, whose team has welcomed us with the spirit of collaboration and a similar passion for improving cancer outcomes."

"The goal of this collaboration with Elephas and our hospital partners is to predict how patients of various geographies and ethnicity respond to immunotherapy. This critical information will help us to efficiently get therapy to those who will respond, eliminating trial and error, and improving lives" shared Dr. Birendranath Banerjee, Founder & Managing Director of inDNA. "To be the first international site for Elephas is exciting, we look forward to many years of impactful collaboration with the Elephas team."

About Elephas



Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, with the number of patients projected to triple by 2060. Despite a significant increase in the number of available immunotherapies, only 1 in 5 patients receiving immunotherapy obtain a response and many who may respond are not eligible for therapy due to lack of accurate predictive biomarkers. With the mission to tackle this massive dilemma, Elephas has developed an ex-vivo platform to assess how live patient biopsies respond to immunotherapies. By preserving the native tumor microenvironment from a live core needle biopsy and using a novel method to address tumor heterogeneity, the Elephas Live platform enables a real-time characterization of immune response. To learn more, visit www.elephas.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About inDNA



inDNA Life Sciences is committed to offering complete range of customized panel of DNA based Precision diagnostic and prognostic solutions which are accurate, reliable and affordable to patients and clinically relevant for doctors. inDNA is the first DNA based clinic and a molecular platform innovated to offer customized solutions for identification of DNA based changes and its impact on the health and disease outcome. inDNA Life Sciences has taken the first steps to personalize disease management by offering a range of DNA based solutions, to a range of clinical problems, in the fields of Cancer, infertility, stem cells, cellular therapies and other emerging areas of Molecular medicine.

