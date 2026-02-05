Final APEX Phase 1b Clinical Results for Kodiak’s KSI-101 in Macular Edema Secondary to Inflammation to be Presented at Angiogenesis 2026

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: KOD), a precommercial retina focused biotechnology company committed to researching, developing and commercializing transformative therapeutics, announced today participation at the virtual Angiogenesis (Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration) annual meeting on February 7, 2026.

Dr. Sumit Sharma, retina and uveitis specialist at the Cole Eye Institute, will present first-time end-of-study clinical results, including Week 24 data, from the Phase 1b APEX study in patients with macular edema secondary to inflammation (MESI).

Presentation title: Bispecific Trap-antibody Inhibiting Interleukin-6 and Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (KSI-101): Phase 1b APEX Study in Patients with Macular Edema Secondary to Inflammation (MESI)

The presentation will be posted at the start of the event on the "Events and Presentations" section of Kodiak's website at http://ir.kodiak.com/.

"This year's Angiogenesis meeting marks the first presentation of end-of-study results from the APEX study for KSI-101. These final data continue to demonstrate robust anatomic and visual improvements in patients with MESI, regardless of the underlying etiology or location of inflammation, further supporting the clinical efficacy and safety profile of KSI-101 observed to date. With PEAK and PINNACLE Phase 3 studies actively enrolling, these final results strengthen our confidence in KSI-101's potential to become a safe, first-line unifying therapy for all causes of MESI," said Victor Perlroth, M.D., Chairman and CEO of Kodiak Sciences.

About KSI-101

KSI-101 is a novel, potent and high strength (100 mg/mL) bispecific protein targeting IL-6 and VEGF. We are developing KSI-101 for patients with macular edema (retinal fluid) secondary to inflammation (MESI). MESI is a heterogenous group of diseases that clinically present with macular edema and visual impairment which are caused by a common pathophysiology–inflammation and blood retinal barrier disruption. The clinical presentation of retinal fluid and visual impairment is a mainstay in these patients, irrespective of the location of the inflammation inside of the eye (anterior, intermediate, posterior or all intraocular compartments) or the specific etiology (defined autoimmune associated, idiopathic, post-procedural, or inflammatory choroidal neovascularization).

Currently there are no available intravitreal biologic therapies addressing the spectrum of MESI diseases. We believe that MESI represents a new market segment separate from the established anti-VEGF market.

We have completed enrollment in our dose-finding Phase 1b study APEX. The APEX study evaluates KSI-101 in two cohorts, Cohort 1 in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME) and Cohort 2 in patients with macular edema secondary to inflammation (MESI). APEX demonstrated that KSI-101 provides meaningful visual and anatomical gains in both DME and MESI and that KSI-101 is well tolerated. Meaningful treatment responses were seen in the MESI population, irrespective of the location of inflammation and specific MESI etiology, opening up the potential for KSI-101 to become a unifying treatment for this patient population.

Based on APEX, the top two dose levels tested were selected to advance into the Phase 3 program. The PEAK and PINNACLE Phase 3 studies are actively enrolling MESI subjects at the 5 mg and 10 mg dose levels versus sham.

About Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Kodiak Sciences (Nasdaq: KOD) is a precommercial retina focused biotechnology company committed to researching, developing and commercializing transformative therapeutics. We are focused on bringing new science to the design and manufacture of next generation retinal medicines to prevent and treat the leading causes of blindness globally. We are developing a portfolio of three late-stage clinical programs. Tarcocimab and KSI-501 are being explored in two BLA-facing Phase 3 studies in the retinal vascular diseases, targeting the $15 billion anti-VEGF marketplace, with topline data readouts expected in 1Q 2026 and 3Q 2026. KSI-101 is a bispecific protein being explored in two BLA-facing Phase 3 studies in Macular Edema Secondary to Inflammation (MESI), with topline data readouts expected in 4Q 2026 (PEAK) and 2Q 2027 (PINNACLE).

