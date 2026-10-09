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Filana Therapeutics to Participate in the 2026 Maxim Growth Summit

October 9, 2026 | 
1 min read

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Filana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNA, "Filana Therapeutics", the "Company"), a biotechnology company currently focused on developing therapies for the treatment of Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC)-related epilepsy, today announced that the Company’s management team will participate in the 2026 Maxim Growth Summit being held October 12-14, 2026 in New York.

2026 Maxim Growth Summit Conference Details:

Format: One-on-one meetings
Date: October 12–14, 2026
Location: The Hard Rock Hotel NYC

For more information and a complete agenda, please visit www.maximgrp.com/2026-growth-summit.

About Filana Therapeutics, Inc.

Filana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNA), is a biotechnology company focused on developing novel, investigational therapies to modulate the filamin A protein for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-related epilepsy, and other diseases associated with dysregulation or overexpression of filamin A.

For more information, please visit: https://www.FilanaTx.com

For More Information Contact:
Investors
Mike Moyer
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Company
Eric Schoen, Chief Financial Officer
(512) 501-2450
ESchoen@FilanaTx.com
IR@FilanaTx.com


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