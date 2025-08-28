FibroGen to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) today announced that the Company will be attending and presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 8-10, 2025, in New York, NY.

Thane Wettig, Chief Executive Officer of FibroGen, will deliver a company presentation on Tuesday, September 9 at 12:00 PM ET at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel. A live webcast of the presentation will be available here.

FibroGen’s management team will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. Interested investors should contact their representative at H.C. Wainwright. A replay of the presentation will be posted, when available, to the FibroGen website on the Events & Presentation page of the Investors and Media section for 90 days.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on development of novel therapies at the frontiers of cancer biology and anemia. Roxadustat (爱瑞卓®, EVRENZO™) is currently approved in China, Europe, Japan, and numerous other countries for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients on dialysis and not on dialysis. The Company continues to evaluate a development plan for roxadustat in anemia associated with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (LR-MDS) in the U.S. FG-3246 (also known as FOR46), a first-in-class antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting CD46 is in development for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. This program also includes the development of FG-3180, an associated CD46-targeted PET biomarker. For more information, please visit www.fibrogen.com.

