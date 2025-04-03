FibroBiologics Announces Scientific Advancement in Confirmation Results of Brain Tissue Repair

HOUSTON, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroBiologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBLG) (“FibroBiologics”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 240+ patents issued and pending for the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, today announced a significant advancement in neurodegenerative disease research. Leveraging the well-established Cuprizone animal model, FibroBiologics has demonstrated that intravenous fibroblasts can facilitate remyelination.

FibroBiologics’ Cuprizone animal model study demonstrated a statistically significant increase in myelin expression within seven weeks after both single and multiple dose fibroblast treatments. This confirms FibroBiologics’ previous report of remyelination with the Experimental Autoimmune Encephalomyelitis (EAE) animal model. Myelin sheath, the insulating layer around nerve fibers, is critical for proper nerve function and is often damaged in neurodegenerative diseases like multiple sclerosis. In the brain, the myelin sheath plays a critical role in speeding up communications between neurons. This is especially important in the brain, where rapid and precise signaling is needed for functions like thinking, memory, movement, and coordination.

“This confirmation by our talented team of researchers demonstrates that fibroblasts can support the regeneration of myelin sheath, marking a potentially significant step in the utilization of a cell-based therapeutic in regenerative medicine,” said Hamid Khoja, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of FibroBiologics.

“Our team’s findings advance our understanding of fibroblasts’ regenerative capabilities,” said Pete O’Heeron, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of FibroBiologics. “Confirming remyelination in a second validated animal model is an important step in our research and development efforts, offering fresh hope for patients with demyelinating diseases, including multiple sclerosis. These findings advance our mission to develop transformative fibroblast-based therapies that address the root causes of chronic disease, not just their symptoms, and reflect our dedication to pushing the frontiers of regenerative medicine.”

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning the potential of fibroblasts to facilitate remyelination and to address demyelinating diseases, including multiple sclerosis. These forward-looking statements are based on FibroBiologics’ management’s current expectations, estimates, projections, and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside FibroBiologics’ management’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including those set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in FibroBiologics’ annual, quarterly and current reports (i.e., Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K) as filed or furnished with the SEC and any subsequent public filings. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors include, but are not limited to: (a) risks related to FibroBiologics’ liquidity and its ability to maintain capital resources sufficient to conduct its business; (b) expectations regarding the initiation, progress and expected results of our R&D efforts and preclinical studies; (c) the unpredictable relationship between R&D and preclinical results and clinical study results; and (d) the ability of FibroBiologics to successfully prosecute its patent applications. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and FibroBiologics assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update, or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. FibroBiologics gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

About FibroBiologics

Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of treatments and seeking potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 240+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including wound healing, multiple sclerosis, disc degeneration, psoriasis, orthopedics, human longevity, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy and tissue regeneration. For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com.

