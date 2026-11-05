FibroBiologics Announces Grant of European Patent for Fibroblast Delivery of Tumor Inhibitory Agents

Newly Granted Patent Covers Methods of Preparing Fibroblasts to Home to Tumors and Carry Oncolytic Viruses and Other Anti-Cancer Agents

HOUSTON, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FibroBiologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBLG) ("FibroBiologics"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 270+ patents issued and pending with a focus on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, today announced that the European Patent Office has granted European Patent No. EP 4454709, titled "Fibroblast Delivery of Tumor Inhibitory Agents." The patent covers methods of preparing fibroblasts as anti-cancer delivery compositions by modifying the cells to improve their ability to home to cancer cells and loading them with one or more tumor inhibitory agents, including an oncolytic virus.

Cancer is still one of the most difficult diseases in medicine. Many of the most promising anti-cancer agents, including oncolytic viruses, cytokines, and suicide genes, do their best work inside a tumor. The hard part is getting enough of them there without harming healthy tissue. Fibroblasts have a natural tendency to migrate toward tumors, where they are recruited into the surrounding stroma. The patent builds on that tendency and turns the fibroblast into a delivery vehicle.

The newly granted patent describes methods in which fibroblasts are modified to enhance their homing activity toward cancer cells or cancerous tissue. The claimed tumor inhibitory agent comprises an oncolytic virus, such as vaccinia virus. In data described in the patent, fibroblasts carrying Newcastle disease virus significantly inhibited tumor growth in a mouse melanoma model, while the virus given on its own, even at high doses, did not affect tumor growth.

Coverage and strength of the patent include:

The independent claim covers the core method of preparing tumor-homing fibroblasts loaded with an oncolytic virus and conditioned under hypoxia, whether the homing step is performed before, after, or at the same time as the loading step. Other claims add specific homing receptors (CXCR4, CXCL16, and CCL9), vaccinia virus as the oncolytic virus, and additional payloads delivered by vector, including TNF-alpha, TRAIL, suicide genes, the interleukins IL-2, IL-12, IL-18, and IL-23, interferons, and bispecific antibodies.









Additional claims cover modified fibroblasts for use in treating cancer in individuals who have cancer or are at risk for it, alongside surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, hormone therapy, or immunotherapy. The patent protects the engineered cells as they would be used in a patient, not only the way they are made.

"We filed the first application behind this patent when very few people were thinking about fibroblasts as a way to carry a cancer-killing virus into a tumor," said Pete O'Heeron, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of FibroBiologics. "Fibroblasts are abundant, they are easy to grow, and they already know how to find a tumor. Our job is to give them something useful to carry when they get there. This patent gives us a long runway in Europe to do that work. Cancer is a long game, and we are building for it."

About the Technology

Fibroblasts are the most common cell type found in connective tissue and play a central role in tissue repair. Tumors actively recruit fibroblasts into the surrounding stroma, and FibroBiologics' patented approach puts that behavior to work. The cells are modified in culture to strengthen their homing activity toward cancer cells, conditioned under hypoxia, and loaded with one or more tumor inhibitory agents, such as an oncolytic virus or a vector encoding an anti-cancer protein. Once administered, the fibroblasts are intended to carry their payload into the tumor and release it where it is needed, with the goal of concentrating the treatment at the cancer and limiting exposure to healthy tissue.

For more information, please visit FibroBiologics' website, email FibroBiologics at info@fibrobiologics.com or follow FibroBiologics on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook or X.

About FibroBiologics

Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of treatments and seeking potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 270+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including wound healing, multiple sclerosis, disc degeneration, psoriasis, orthopedics, human longevity, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy and tissue regeneration. For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning the scope and strength of the Company's intellectual property portfolio, the potential indications for FibroBiologics' programs, FibroBiologics' research and development programs, and the potential clinical benefits of fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials. These forward-looking statements are based on FibroBiologics' management's current expectations, estimates, projections and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside FibroBiologics' management's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including those set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in FibroBiologics' annual, quarterly and current reports (i.e., Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K) as filed or furnished with the SEC and any subsequent public filings. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors include, but are not limited to: (a) risks related to FibroBiologics' liquidity and its ability to maintain capital resources sufficient to conduct its business; (b) expectations regarding the initiation, progress and expected results of FibroBiologics' R&D efforts and preclinical studies; (c) the unpredictable relationship between R&D and preclinical results and clinical study results; and (d) the ability of FibroBiologics to successfully prosecute its patent applications. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and FibroBiologics assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update, or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. FibroBiologics gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

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SOURCE FibroBiologics, Inc.