Ferring Pharmaceuticals and Gallup Announce Landmark Global Public Attitudes Study on Fertility and Family-Building

Ferring Global Fertility Monitor will gather data from a representative sample in 70 countries as a part of the Gallup World Poll

Consultation to gather expert opinion on high impact questions begins this year

The project aims to provide data and evidence to inform demography-related policymaking against a backdrop of total fertility rates dropping below replacement levels in many countries worldwide, with the U.S. reporting its lowest on record in the latest federal data released last week1

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Fertility--Ferring Pharmaceuticals and Gallup today announced the Ferring Global Fertility Monitor, a global study on the factors influencing people’s fertility choices, at the 2026 Annual Convening of Semafor World Economy.

The Ferring Global Fertility Monitor is grounded in the recognition that declining global fertility rates are an increasingly significant public policy topic, with rates already well below replacement level in many countries. Rolled out as part of the Gallup World Poll, it will provide policymakers with robust, globally comparable data on the social, economic, cultural, and structural factors shaping fertility choices. By integrating these insights with people’s lived experiences, well-being, and aspirations, the Monitor supports more responsive, inclusive, and human-centred approaches to demographic change.

Jean-Frédéric Paulsen, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Ferring Pharmaceuticals, said: “As a company committed to supporting people on their fertility journey, we see the global debate on demographic change as one of the defining issues of our time. Around the world, questions about the future shape of populations are intensifying, yet the data needed to fully understand these shifts, and their implications, remains far too limited. This project has the potential to transform that landscape. By strengthening the global evidence base, we can deepen understanding of what is happening and why, helping governments, health systems and communities plan for a more sustainable future.”

Jon Clifton, Chief Executive Officer of Gallup, said: “We spend a lot of time debating falling fertility and birth rates, but surprisingly little time asking people why. This initiative changes that, using nationally representative data, collected consistently at a scale no one has attempted before across 70 countries."

In 2026, the Ferring Global Fertility Monitor will be developed through an expert consultation and research process designed to identify critical evidence gaps in how fertility decisions are understood across countries. A cognitively tested questionnaire will then enter the 2027 Gallup World Poll and run as a biannual tracker. When complete, the Monitor will represent one of the most comprehensive global data and evidence bases to date on how people think about parenthood, and what helps or hinders them from realising those aspirations.

The Gallup World Poll is the world’s largest private survey infrastructure, collecting annual data from around 140 countries. All data are nationally representative of the adult population and collected either via face-to-face or telephone interviewing. The World Poll collects data on a wide range of topics, all of which speak to how people’s lives are going.

About Gallup

Gallup delivers analytics and advice to help leaders and organisations solve their most pressing problems. Combining more than 85 years of experience and a global reach, Gallup knows more about the attitudes and behaviours of employees, customers, students and citizens than any other organisation in the world.

About Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Ferring Pharmaceuticals a privately owned, specialty biopharmaceutical group committed to building families and helping people live better lives. We are leaders in reproductive medicine with a strong heritage in gastroenterology and urology, and are at the forefront of innovation in uro-oncology gene therapy. Ferring was founded in 1950 and employs more than 7,500 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Saint-Prex, Switzerland, and has operating subsidiaries in more than 50 countries which market its medicines in over 100 countries.

Learn more at www.ferring.com, or connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

Reference

1National Vital Statistics System; Births: Provisional Data for 2025; Report No.43; April 2026: Vital Statistics Rapid Release, Number 043 (April 2026) (Accessed April 2026)

For more information, please contact

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

EU - Matthew Worrall, +44 7442 271 811, matthew.worrall@ferring.com

EU - Mary Knight, +44 7747 758 437, mary.knight@ferring.com

US - Lisa Perdomo, +1 (862) 341-9820, lisa.perdomo@ferring.com

Gallup

US - Riada Asimovic Akyol, +1 (202) 715-3095, Riada_akyol@gallup.com