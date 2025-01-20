Fermion and Simcere Enter into an Exclusive License and Collaboration Agreement for China’s First SSTR4 Agonist Targeting Pain

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Guangzhou Fermion Technology Co., Ltd. and Simcere Pharmaceutical Group Limited (HKEX: 2096) have announced a partnership to develop a clinical-stage pain treatment asset, FZ002-037, targeting SSTR4.

FZ002-037 is a highly selective oral small-molecule SSTR4 agonist developed by Fermion. Preclinical studies indicate that the drug primarily provides peripheral analgesia without central side effects or addiction risks, making it a promising option for patients requiring long-term pain management. It is the first domestically developed SSTR4 agonist in China and the second globally to reach the clinical stage. The drug has completed Phase I clinical trials in China, with Phase II studies for diabetic peripheral neuropathy set to begin soon. Potential applications extend to various chronic and acute pain conditions.

Dr. Deco Deng, Founder of Fermion, stated: “We are delighted to partner with Simcere, a leading pharmaceutical company. As the first domestically developed and the world’s second high-selectivity SSTR4 agonist to enter the clinical stage, FZ002-037 holds great promise. By leveraging Simcere’s strong development and commercialization capabilities, we are confident in accelerating its progress to provide better treatment options for patients suffering from pain.”

Zhou Gaobo, Chief Investment Officer of Simcere, added: “Pain significantly affects patients’ quality of life and remains a major unmet clinical need. Addressing these ‘clinical pain points’ has always been a core mission for Simcere. We look forward to collaborating with innovative partners like Fermion to deliver more effective and safer pain therapies to patients as quickly as possible.”

Under the agreement, Simcere will gain exclusive rights to develop and commercialize FZ002-037 in Greater China (Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan). Fermion will receive an upfront payment, milestone payments, and tiered royalties based on future sales.

About Fermion Technology

Fermion is a clinical-stage, AI-driven biotech company founded in 2019. The company focuses on developing differentiated best-in-class (BIC) and first-in-class (FIC) products in the central nervous system (CNS) and autoimmune fields. Leveraging its proprietary Drug Studio AI platform, Fermion prioritizes high target selectivity and tissue targeting to minimize off-target effects, ensure precise distribution in target tissues, and foster the development of innovative drugs with enhanced safety profiles.

About Simcere Pharmaceutical

Simcere Pharmaceutical Group Limited (2096.HK) is a pharmaceutical company driven by innovative R&D, and houses a “State Key Laboratory of Neurology and Oncology Drug Development”. Simcere is committed to “providing today’s patients with medicines of the future” across the following core therapeutic areas: oncology, central nervous system, autoimmunity and anti-infection. Furthermore, Simcere is also actively expanding presence in disease areas with significant clinical needs in the future.

Simcere’s industry-leading capabilities and commitment to synergistic innovation have also enabled various strategic collaborations and are seen as the partner of choice by innovative biopharmaceutical companies, medical institutes, and research teams in China and globally.

About FZ002-037

FZ002-037 is a Phase II-ready non-opioid pain treatment that acts as an oral SSTR4 agonist. It is the first SSTR4 agonist to enter clinical trials in China and the second globally. The drug demonstrates excellent selectivity, with a double-digit pM EC50 and strong efficacy in multiple chronic and acute pain models. Phase I studies revealed a favorable safety profile, with no reported CNS or gastrointestinal adverse events, and an attractive PK profile (potential once-daily dosing). These characteristics highlight its potential as a breakthrough therapeutic option to address the unmet need for effective, non-addictive pain relief.

