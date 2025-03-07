Fennec Pharmaceuticals to Report Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results on March 10, 2025

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FENC; TSX: FRX), a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that the Company will release its full year and fourth quarter 2024 financial results before the opening of the U.S. financial markets on Monday, March 10, 2025. Management will host a conference call and webcast that day to discuss the Company’s financial and business results.

Conference Call & Webcast Detail:

Date: Monday, March 10, 2025 Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7bafbd7q

To access the live webcast link, log onto www.fennecpharma.com and proceed to the News & Events/Event Calendar page under the Investors & Media heading. Please connect to the company’s website at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to listen to the webcast. A webcast replay of the conference call will also be archived on www.fennecpharma.com for thirty days.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of PEDMARK® to reduce the risk of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric patients. Further, PEDMARK received FDA approval in September 2022 and European Commission approval in June 2023 and U.K. approval in October 2023 under the brand name PEDMARQSI. PEDMARK has received Orphan Drug Exclusivity in the U.S. and PEDMARQSI has received Pediatric Use Marketing Authorization in Europe, which includes eight years plus two years of data and market protection. For more information, please visit www.fennecpharma.com.

