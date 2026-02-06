Feinstein Institutes’ Dr. Stephanie Fitzpatrick elected Fellow of the Academy of Behavior Medicine Research

MANHASSET, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For her leadership in behavioral medicine and health equity, Stephanie L. Fitzpatrick, PhD, a clinical health psychologist, behavioral medicine researcher and implementation scientist at Northwell Health’s Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, has been elected a Fellow of the Academy of Behavioral Medicine Research (ABMR), the premier honorary scientific organization in her field.

The ABMR fellowship recognizes Dr. Fitzpatrick for her extensive contributions to behavioral medicine through research, training, service and leadership in psychology, medicine and public health. Her commitment to scientific rigor helped solidify her position among the field’s leading investigators.

“I am honored by this recognition from the Academy of Behavioral Medicine Research. To join such an esteemed group of fellows and be acknowledged by my peers is incredibly meaningful,” said Dr. Fitzpatrick, professor in the Institute of Health System Science at the Feinstein Institutes. “This distinction reinforces the importance of advancing health care for all and translating behavioral science into real-world impact, particularly for marginalized communities.”

Dr. Fitzpatrick’s research focuses on improving access to evidence-based programs for chronic disease prevention and management in clinical and community-based settings. She has been principal or co-investigator on 12 federally- and foundation-funded grants, authored more than 80 peer-reviewed articles, and is the director of the American Diabetes Association-recognized DECIDE® Self-management Program. Her work includes recent National Institutes of Health (NIH) studies evaluating diabetes prevention programs and community health worker-led interventions, as well as studies for effective maternal health interventions specifically targeting poor maternal health outcomes for Black and Hispanic birthing people.

“Dr. Fitzpatrick’s election as an ABMR Fellow recognizes a career devoted to bringing rigorous behavioral science to the patients and communities who need it most,” said Kevin J. Tracey, MD, president and CEO of the Feinstein Institutes and Karches Family Distinguished Chair in Medical Research. “Her work to expand access to chronic disease prevention and management programs is already changing lives and will inspire the next generation of scientists and clinicians.”

This latest honor follows Dr. Fitzparick’s historic appointment in August 2024 as the youngest and first Black president of the Society for Health Psychology. She has been a member of the Society for nearly two decades, holding several key leadership positions, including Chair of the Health Research Council and Health Policy Council.

