Fedora Pharmaceuticals Expands Scientific Advisory Board with Appointment of Drs. Michael Dudley, Keith Micetich, and Jürgen Bulitta

Drs. Dudley, Micetich, and Bulitta Join Existing Board of Renowned Infectious Disease Leaders in Common Goal of Advancing Fedora’s Lead Antibiotic Candidate Towards the Clinic

EDMONTON, Alberta , June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fedora Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a leader in the development of drugs to treat antibiotic-resistant infections, announced the appointment of Michael N. Dudley, PharmD, Keith A. Micetich, MD, and Jürgen B. Bulitta, PhD to the company’s scientific advisory board (SAB). The additions of Drs. Dudley, Micetich, and Bulitta strengthen Fedora’s drug development expertise as it advances its lead candidate, FPI-2119, towards the clinic. Each member of the SAB offers critical advice to the Fedora team on aspects of drug development, intellectual property and strategic partnership.

Fedora’s SAB is composed of industry and academic experts including its chair, Karen Bush, PhD, professor of practice emerita in biology at Indiana University. Dr. Bush began her career-long research into β-lactamases and β-lactamase inhibitors at the Squibb Institute for Medical Research in 1977. She continued working in anti-infectives research at Bristol-Myers Squibb, Lederle (now part of Pfizer), Astra Zeneca, and Johnson & Johnson. She is currently an adjunct professor in the Department of Biology and the Department of Cellular and Molecular Biochemistry at Indiana University.

Other SAB members include John Domagala, PhD, a veteran medicinal chemist with more than 40 years of experience in antibacterial drug discovery at Parke-Davis, Warner-Lambert, and Pfizer; Leonard Post, PhD, chief scientific officer of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and an experienced biotechnology R&D leader; Jennifer Leeds, PhD, a former Novartis executive with more than two decades of leadership in infectious diseases and business development; Jehangir Khan, PhD, president of Preclinical Insight Ltd. and an expert in drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics; and Samarendra Maiti, PhD, former distinguished scientist at Fedora Pharmaceuticals and a specialist in medicinal and synthetic chemistry.

The SAB has been invaluable in the company’s development of nacubactam, a β-lactamase inhibitor that has successfully completed Phase 3 clinical trials. Together with new members, Drs. Dudley, Micetich, and Bulitta, the SAB will provide guidance as Fedora continues to advance FPI-2119, a first-in-class antibiotic, through preclinical development.

“Our newly appointed SAB members bring a wealth of expertise from industry, medicine and research to our already illustrious SAB,” stated Fedora founder and CEO, Christopher Micetich. “Mike Dudley has over 30 years of expertise in the infectious disease space, most recently as founder and CEO of Qpex Biopharma, which was acquired by Shionogi Inc. in 2023. Keith brings valuable academic, clinical, surgical, and healthcare leadership experience to the SAB from his four-decade career practicing medicine and serving on national physician advisory boards in both Canada and the United States. Jürgen has built a career discovering novel ways to combat antibiotic resistance. I look forward to leveraging their combined expertise as we advance our pipeline."

Prior to his tenure at Qpex Biopharma, Dr. Dudley was co-leader of the infectious disease business unit of The Medicines Company, which developed and launched three antibiotics. Dr. Dudley has lead negotiations with the US government’s Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) and Europe’s Innovative Medicines Initiative to advance the development of antimicrobials through public-private partnerships. He has served on the boards of industry, scientific bodies, and professional organizations. He co-founded the Society of Infectious Diseases Pharmacists in 1991, is a fellow of the Infectious Diseases Society of America and a past president of the International Society of Anti-infective Pharmacology (ISAP).

Dr. Micetich recently retired from his obstetrics and gynecology practice and stepped away from his roles at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital in Jackson TN where he served as the clinical service line director for the obstetrics and gynecology department, a member of the medical executive committee, and chief of medical staff. In addition to his career in obstetrics and gynecology, Dr. Micetich has held executive board positions at biotechnology and pharmaceutical research companies.

Dr. Bulitta is a member in the Department of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Dr. Bulitta’s research team focuses on combating drug-resistant bacterial infections, especially nosocomial infections that can be life-threatening for patients with weakened immune systems. He provides 28 years of experience in non-clinical, clinical, and translational pharmacology of antimicrobials and mathematical modeling, as well as unique expertise in bacterial target site penetration and receptor binding of penicillin-binding proteins in Gram-negative bacterial pathogens. Dr. Bulitta is a fellow of the American Academy of Microbiology and a past president of ISAP.

About FPI-2119

FPI-2119, a novel derivative of lactivicin, is in development for the treatment of Gram-negative infections. FPI-2119 has demonstrated a broad-spectrum of activity against multiple Gram-negative pathogens including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Acinetobacter baumannii, Enterobacterales, and other clinically significant pathogens. Target indications include hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia (HABP/VABP), complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), and complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAI).

About Fedora Pharmaceuticals

Fedora Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an innovative biotech company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The company is dedicated to discovering and developing novel antimicrobial drugs to tackle antibiotic resistance (AMR). With a strong pipeline and expert scientific team, Fedora’s mission is to deliver solutions that impact global health. Fedora’s most advanced candidate is nacubactam, a β-lactamase inhibitor that has successfully completed Phase 3 clinical trials. For more information, please visit www.fedorapharma.com.



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