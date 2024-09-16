FDA Roundup: September 13, 2024

On Thursday, the FDA published the FDA Voices: “ Join FDA for the First National Hispanic/Latino Family Cancer Awareness Week, Sept. 20-26 ,” by Luckson Mathieu, MD, Senior Clinical Reviewer, DO2, OND; Donna Rivera, MD, Associate Director for Pharmacoepidemiology, Oncology Center of Excellence (OCE), and Rea Blakey, Associate Director for External Outreach and Engagement, OCE. Project Community within the FDA’s OCE will hold the first National Hispanic/Latino Family Cancer Awareness Week Sept. 20-26, 2024, to increase cancer awareness within the Hispanic/Latino population. The week will feature a virtual Conversation on Cancer public panel discussion and a social media campaign using the hashtag #LatinoCancer.

On Thursday, the FDA released a Drug Safety Communication warning that Veozah (fezolinetant), a medicine used to treat hot flashes due to menopause, can cause rare but serious liver injury. Patients should stop taking Veozah immediately and seek medical attention, including liver blood testing, if they experience signs and symptoms that suggest liver problems such as feeling more tired than usual; nausea; vomiting; unusual itching; light-colored stools; yellowing of the eyes or skin, called jaundice; dark urine; swelling in the stomach area, called the abdomen; or pain in the right upper abdomen.

If you are taking Veozah or want to learn about whether Veozah may be right for you, talk to your health care professional about the risks and benefits of receiving Veozah and discuss any questions or concerns you may have, including about possible alternative treatments. For more information, please visit: FDA adds warning about rare occurrence of serious liver injury with use of Veozah (fezolinetant) for menopausal hot flashes.