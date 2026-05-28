FDA Approves Use of LINZESS® (linaclotide) in Pediatric Patients Two Years of Age and Older with Functional Constipation (FC)

– Expanded indication extends availability to children ages 2-5 with FC; previously approved in pediatric patients 6 years of age and older –

– LINZESS remains the first-and-only FDA-approved prescription therapy for pediatric FC –

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IRWD), a biotechnology company developing and commercializing life changing therapies for people living with gastrointestinal (GI) and rare diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the use of LINZESS® (linaclotide) in pediatric patients 2 years of age and older with functional constipation (FC). LINZESS was previously approved for pediatric patients 6 years and older with FC. With this expanded indication, LINZESS is now available for children ages 2-5 years with FC and remains the only FDA-approved prescription therapy for pediatric FC.

Functional constipation in children is a chronic condition characterized by hard, infrequent bowel movements that are often difficult or painful to pass1. It is common among preschool children, with an estimated worldwide prevalence of 3% that may vary by geographic region2.

“Managing functional constipation in young children is especially challenging, as this vulnerable patient population often continues to experience persistent symptoms despite treatment with over-the-counter therapies,” said Julie Khlevner, M.D., a pediatric gastroenterologist at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons. “Clinicians must carefully balance safety, efficacy and the practical realities of what treatments young children are able and willing to take consistently. The availability of an FDA-approved therapy with an established safety profile expands evidence-based treatment options and may support a more tailored therapeutic approach for children aged 2-5 years. Parents can mix the contents of the LINZESS capsule with applesauce or water, providing flexibility for administration in young children.”

The FDA approval for pediatric patients ages 2-5 was supported by data from a 12-week Phase 3 randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial evaluating LINZESS in pediatric patients aged 2-5 years with FC. In the study, LINZESS 72 mcg demonstrated improvement in spontaneous bowel movement frequency compared with placebo. The safety profile of LINZESS observed in the trial was generally consistent with the established safety profile from trials in adults with chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) and older pediatric patients with FC.

“This approval extends the use of LINZESS to younger patients with functional constipation, addressing an important gap in care for this historically underserved population, as reflected by the FDA’s decision to grant priority review,” said Tom McCourt, chief executive officer of Ironwood. “We see this as a natural progression for LINZESS that builds on a well-established safety and efficacy profile to expand the impact of our blockbuster medication in GI care.”

Since its launch in 2012, LINZESS has been prescribed to treat more than 5.5 million unique patients and is the prescription market leader for the treatment of IBS-C (7 years and older) and adults with CIC.

LINZESS 72mcg is available as a once-daily treatment of FC for pediatric patients 2 years of age and older with accessibility for most patients building on established class-leading formulary coverage already in place for the brand.

About LINZESS (Linaclotide)

LINZESS® is the #1 prescribed brand in the U.S. for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (“IBS-C”) or chronic idiopathic constipation (“CIC”), based on IQVIA data. LINZESS is a once-daily capsule that helps relieve the abdominal pain and constipation associated with IBS-C in adults and pediatric patients 7 years of age and older. LINZESS has also been shown to relieve constipation, infrequent stools, hard stools, straining and incomplete evacuation associated with CIC in adult patients. LINZESS relieves constipation in children and adolescents aged 2 to 17 years with functional constipation.

LINZESS is not a laxative; it is the first medicine approved by the FDA in a class called GC-C agonists. LINZESS contains a peptide called linaclotide that activates the GC-C receptor in the intestine. Activation of GC-C is thought to result in increased intestinal fluid secretion and accelerated transit and a decrease in the activity of pain-sensing nerves in the intestine. The clinical relevance of the effect on pain fibers, which is based on nonclinical studies, has not been established.

In the United States, Ironwood and AbbVie co-develop and co-commercialize LINZESS for the treatment of IBS-C in adults and pediatric patients 7 years of age and older, CIC in adults and functional constipation (FC) in pediatric patients 2 years of age and older. In Europe, AbbVie markets linaclotide under the brand name CONSTELLA® for the treatment of adults with moderate to severe IBS-C. In Japan, Ironwood's partner, Astellas, markets linaclotide under the brand name LINZESS for the treatment of adults with IBS-C or CIC. Ironwood also has partnered with AstraZeneca for development and commercialization of LINZESS in China, and with AbbVie for development and commercialization of linaclotide in all other territories worldwide.

LINZESS Important Safety Information

INDICATIONS AND USAGE

LINZESS® (linaclotide) is indicated for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) in adults and pediatric patients 7 years of age and older, chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) in adults, and functional constipation (FC) in pediatric patients 2 years of age and older.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

WARNING: RISK OF SERIOUS DEHYDRATION IN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS LESS THAN 2 YEARS OF AGE LINZESS is contraindicated in patients less than 2 years of age; in nonclinical studies in neonatal mice, administration of a single, clinically relevant adult oral dose of linaclotide caused deaths due to dehydration.

Contraindications

LINZESS is contraindicated in patients less than 2 years of age due to the risk of serious dehydration.

LINZESS is contraindicated in patients with known or suspected mechanical gastrointestinal obstruction.

Warnings and Precautions

Risk of Serious Dehydration in Pediatric Patients Less Than 2 Years of Age

LINZESS is contraindicated in patients less than 2 years of age. In neonatal mice, linaclotide increased fluid secretion as a consequence of age-dependent elevated guanylate cyclase (GC-C) agonism, which was associated with increased mortality within the first 24 hours due to dehydration. There was no age-dependent trend in GC-C intestinal expression in a clinical study of children 2 to less than 18 years of age; however, there are insufficient data available on GC-C intestinal expression in children less than 2 years of age to assess the risk of developing diarrhea and its potentially serious consequences in these patients.

Diarrhea

In adults, diarrhea was the most common adverse reaction in LINZESS-treated patients in the pooled IBS-C and CIC double-blind placebo-controlled trials. The incidence of diarrhea was similar in the IBS-C and CIC populations. Severe diarrhea was reported in 2% of adult patients with IBS-C or CIC treated with LINZESS 145 mcg or 290 mcg once daily, and in <1% of adult patients with CIC treated with LINZESS 72 mcg once daily. In pediatric patients, diarrhea was also the most common adverse reaction in clinical trials of patients 7 to 17 years of age with IBS-C and 6 to 17 years of age with FC treated with LINZESS. In two double-blind trials, diarrhea was reported in 4% of pediatric patients 6 to 17 years of age with FC treated with LINZESS 72 mcg once daily, and 7% and 8% of pediatric patients 7 to 17 years of age with IBS-C treated with LINZESS 145 mcg and 290 mcg once daily, respectively. In clinical trials, severe diarrhea was reported in one pediatric patient with FC treated with LINZESS 72 mcg once daily and in one pediatric patient with IBS-C treated with LINZESS at a dose higher than the recommended 145 mcg once daily dosage for IBS-C. If severe diarrhea occurs, dosing should be suspended and the patient rehydrated.

Common Adverse Reactions (incidence ≥2% and greater than placebo)

In adult patients with IBS-C or CIC: diarrhea, abdominal pain, flatulence and abdominal distension.

In pediatric patients 7 to 17 years of age with IBS-C and 6 to 17 years of age with FC: diarrhea.

Please see full Prescribing Information including Boxed Warning:

https://www.rxabbvie.com/pdf/linzess_pi.pdf

LINZESS® and CONSTELLA® are registered trademarks of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Any other trademarks referred to in this press release are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: IRWD) is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing life-changing therapies for people living with gastrointestinal (GI) and rare diseases. Ironwood is advancing apraglutide, a next-generation, long-acting synthetic GLP-2 analog being developed for short bowel syndrome patients who are dependent on parenteral support. In addition, Ironwood has been a pioneer in the development of LINZESS® (linaclotide), the U.S. branded prescription market leader for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). Building upon our history of innovation, we keep patients at the heart of our R&D and commercialization efforts to reduce the burden of diseases and address significant unmet needs.

Founded in 1998, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with a site in Basel, Switzerland.

We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.ironwoodpharma.com. In addition, follow us on X and on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, including statements about the estimated prevalence of preschool children with FC and the therapeutic benefit to such patients. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Ironwood undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Applicable risks and uncertainties include those related to the effectiveness of development and commercialization efforts by us and our partners; preclinical and clinical development, manufacturing and formulation development of linaclotide, apraglutide and our other product candidates; the risk of uncertainty relating to pricing and reimbursement policies in the U.S., which, if not favorable for our products, could hinder or prevent our products’ commercial success; the risk that clinical programs and studies, including for linaclotide pediatric programs and apraglutide, may not progress or develop as anticipated, including that studies are delayed or discontinued for any reason, such as safety, tolerability, enrollment, manufacturing, economic or other reasons; the risk that findings from our completed nonclinical studies and clinical trials may not be replicated in later trials and earlier-stage clinical trials may not be predictive of the results we may obtain in later-stage clinical trials or of the likelihood of regulatory approval; the risk that apraglutide will not be approved by the FDA or other regulatory agencies; the risk of competition or that new products may emerge that provide different or better alternatives for treatment of the conditions that our products are approved to treat; the risk that healthcare reform and other governmental and private payor initiatives may have an adverse effect upon or prevent our products’ or product candidates’ commercial success; the efficacy, safety and tolerability of linaclotide and our product candidates; the risk that the commercial and therapeutic opportunities for LINZESS, apraglutide or our other product candidates are not as we expect; decisions by regulatory and judicial authorities; the risk we may never get additional patent protection for linaclotide, apraglutide and other product candidates, that patents for linaclotide, apraglutide or other products may not provide adequate protection from competition, or that we are not able to successfully protect such patents; the risk that we are unable to manage our expenses or cash use, or are unable to commercialize our products as expected; the risk that the development of any of our linaclotide pediatric programs and/or apraglutide is not successful or that any of our product candidates does not receive regulatory approval or is not successfully commercialized; outcomes in legal proceedings to protect or enforce the patents relating to our products and product candidates, including abbreviated new drug application litigation; the risk that financial and operating results may differ from our projections; developments in the intellectual property landscape; challenges from and rights of competitors or potential competitors; the risk that our planned investments do not have the anticipated effect on our company revenues; developments in accounting guidance or practice; Ironwood’s or AbbVie’s accounting practices, including reporting and settlement practices as between Ironwood and AbbVie; the risk that our indebtedness could adversely affect our financial condition or restrict our future operations; and the risks listed under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in our subsequent Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

_______________________________ 1 Di Lorenzo C, Hyams JS, Saps M, et al. Chapter 16: Childhood Functional Gastrointestinal Disorders: Child/Adolescent. In: Drossman DA, Chang L, Chey WD, et al. Rome IV: Functional Gastrointestinal Disorders: Disorders of Gut-Brain Interaction. Raleigh, NC: Rome Foundation; 2016. 2 Paul A, Setya A, Lawrence VN. Pediatric Functional Constipation. StatPearls. Available: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK537037/. Accessed May 18, 2026.

Company Contact:

Jeff Ruberti

Chief Strategy Officer

jruberti@ironwoodpharma.com



Investors

Precision AQ (formerly Stern Investor Relations)

Stephanie Ascher

Stephanie.Ascher@precisionaq.com