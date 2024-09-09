FDA approves Inneo as New Food Processing Aid against Listeria

QUÉBEC, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) have granted GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) status to INNEO, a food processing aid made to eliminate Listeria monocytogenes. This innovative technology, developed by Canadian biotechnology company Innodal, uses antimicrobial peptides to eliminate the harmful pathogen. With this approval, Innodal is set to launch industrial-scale projects with U.S. processing companies, marking its entry into the U.S. market.

INNEO, Innodal’s flagship product, has been successfully commercialized in Canada for four years and will now be available to the U.S. market. Designed to target Listeria monocytogenes—a serious foodborne pathogen responsible for listeriosis—INNEO has proven significantly more effective than traditional chemical treatments in industry trials, particularly against strains that have led to major recalls in North America.

With its potent antimicrobial action, INNEO enhances the safety of ready-to-eat foods, thereby reducing public health risks associated with Listeria contamination. This clean label, natural solution preserves the taste, color and texture of food. As a recognized processing aid, INNEO can be used by food processors without requiring ingredient label updates, simplifying operations and minimizing waste.

Listeria monocytogenes is responsible for around 1,600 illnesses and 260 deaths annually in the U.S alone. Its ability to thrive in refrigerated environments and survive in food processing facilities poses a constant challenge to food safety. Its high mortality rate, particularly among vulnerable populations, makes the elimination of Listeria from food products crucial for public health and preventing costly recalls.

Laurent Dallaire, CEO and Co-Founder at Innodal: ''Achieving GRAS status for INNEO reinforces our commitment to innovation and food safety. This official recognition now allows American food processors to use Inneo in full compliance with FDA regulations, opening new possibilities. We are convinced that this new step will contribute to improving the quality and safety of food products globally.’'

About Innodal (www.innodal.com)

Innodal offers natural solutions to ensure food safety using natural antimicrobials derived from probiotic strains. Their mission is to protect consumers and food from harmful contaminants such as Listeria, Salmonella, E. coli, etc. Food processors interested in enhancing food safety with INNEO are encouraged to contact Innodal for more information on integrating this solution into their operations at info@innodal.com

