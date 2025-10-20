FDA Approves Genentech’s Gazyva for the Treatment of Lupus Nephritis

– FDA approval based on superiority of Gazyva over standard therapy alone, as shown in Phase II NOBILITY and Phase III REGENCY data –

– Gazyva is the only anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody to demonstrate a complete renal response benefit in lupus nephritis in a randomized Phase III study –

– Lupus nephritis affects more than 1.7 million people worldwide, predominantly women of color and childbearing age, with up to one third of patients progressing to end-stage kidney disease –

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Gazyva® (obinutuzumab) for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis (LN) who are receiving standard therapy, as well as a shorter 90-minute infusion time after the first infusion, for eligible patients. Following four initial doses in the first year, Gazyva can be administered twice yearly, offering an effective and potentially more convenient treatment option than traditional targeted therapies.

“People with lupus nephritis who achieve a complete renal response are more likely to experience preserved kidney function and delay, or even prevention, of progression to end-stage kidney disease,” said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development. “The approval of Gazyva by the FDA marks an important step towards a potential new standard of care for lupus nephritis, one that could allow clinicians to offer their patients more effective disease control.”

“As a severe and potentially life-threatening disease, lupus nephritis greatly disrupts daily life with chronic pain, fatigue, and the constant fear of worsening kidney health,” said Louise Vetter, President and Chief Executive Officer, Lupus Foundation of America. “The FDA’s approval of Gazyva offers renewed hope for people with lupus nephritis and their loved ones, as it provides an important new treatment option that has the potential to prevent long-term complications, including kidney failure.”

This approval is based on positive results from the Phase II NOBILITY and Phase III REGENCY studies. In REGENCY, data showed that nearly half of the participants (46.4%) on Gazyva in combination with standard therapy achieved a complete renal response (CRR) compared to 33.1% on standard therapy alone. This was accompanied by clinically meaningful improvements in complement levels and reductions in anti-dsDNA, corticosteroid use, and proteinuria, all signaling improved disease control. The safety profile of Gazyva was consistent with the well-characterized profile observed in its hematology-oncology indications.

Gazyva was granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the FDA in 2019 based on data from the Phase II NOBILITY study. The European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recently issued a positive opinion recommending the approval of Gazyva for adults with active lupus nephritis, with a final decision from the European Commission expected in the near future.

Gazyva is being investigated in people with systemic lupus erythematosus, membranous nephropathy, idiopathic nephrotic syndrome, and in children and adolescents with lupus nephritis. In addition to Gazyva, Genentech has a broad pipeline targeting the immune drivers of rare and common kidney and kidney-related diseases.

About Gazyva

Gazyva® (obinutuzumab) is a Type II engineered humanized monoclonal antibody designed to attach to CD20, a protein found on certain types of B cells. In lupus nephritis, disease-causing B cells drive persistent inflammation that damages the kidneys and reduces their ability to function properly. Data suggests that Gazyva depletes disease-causing B cells, helping to limit further damage to the kidneys and potentially preventing or delaying progression to end-stage kidney disease.

Gazyva is already approved in 100 countries for various types of hematological cancers. In the United States, Gazyva is part of a collaboration between Genentech and Biogen.

About the REGENCY Study

REGENCY [NCT04221477] is a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter study investigating the efficacy and safety of Gazyva® (obinutuzumab) plus standard therapy (mycophenolate mofetil and glucocorticoids) in people with active/chronic International Society of Nephrology/Renal Pathology Society 2003 proliferative Class III or IV lupus nephritis, with or without Class V. The study enrolled 271 people, who were randomized 1:1 to receive either Gazyva plus standard therapy or placebo plus standard therapy. REGENCY was designed based on robust Phase II data and conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic. The study population was representative of the real-world population of people with lupus nephritis.

About Lupus Nephritis

Lupus nephritis is a potentially life-threatening manifestation of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), an autoimmune disease that commonly affects the kidneys. Lupus nephritis is characterized by an irreversible loss of nephrons, the filtering structures of the kidneys. Periods of intense disease activity, known as flares, can speed up the loss of nephrons and be left unchecked, leading to a progressive loss of kidney function. Even with the latest treatments, up to a third of people will progress to end-stage kidney disease, where dialysis or transplant are the only options and life expectancy and quality of life are substantially reduced.

Lupus nephritis affects more than 1.7 million people worldwide - predominantly women, mostly of color and usually of childbearing age. Currently, there is no cure.

Indication

GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis (LN) who are receiving standard therapy

Important Safety Information

The most important safety information patients should know about GAZYVA

Patients must tell their doctor right away about any side effect they experience. GAZYVA can cause side effects that can become serious or life-threatening, including:

Hepatitis B Virus (HBV): Hepatitis B can cause liver failure and death. If the patient has a history of hepatitis B infection, GAZYVA could cause it to return. Patients should not receive GAZYVA if they have active hepatitis B liver disease. The patient’s doctor or healthcare team will need to screen them for hepatitis B before, and monitor the patient for hepatitis during and after, their treatment with GAZYVA. Sometimes this will require treatment for hepatitis B. Symptoms of hepatitis include: worsening of fatigue and yellow discoloration of skin or eyes

Hepatitis B can cause liver failure and death. If the patient has a history of hepatitis B infection, GAZYVA could cause it to return. Patients should not receive GAZYVA if they have active hepatitis B liver disease. The patient’s doctor or healthcare team will need to screen them for hepatitis B before, and monitor the patient for hepatitis during and after, their treatment with GAZYVA. Sometimes this will require treatment for hepatitis B. Symptoms of hepatitis include: worsening of fatigue and yellow discoloration of skin or eyes Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy (PML): PML is a rare and serious brain infection caused by a virus. PML can be fatal. The patient’s weakened immune system could put them at risk. The patient’s doctor will watch for symptoms. Symptoms of PML include: confusion, difficulty talking or walking, dizziness or loss of balance, and vision problems

Who should not receive GAZYVA:

Patients should NOT receive GAZYVA if they have had an allergic reaction (e.g., anaphylaxis or serum sickness) to GAZYVA. Patients must tell their healthcare provider if they have had an allergic reaction to obinutuzumab or any other ingredients in GAZYVA in the past.

Additional possible serious side effects of GAZYVA:

Patients must tell their doctor right away about any side effect they experience. GAZYVA can cause side effects that may become severe or life-threatening, including:

Infusion-Related Reactions: These side effects may occur during or within 24 hours of any GAZYVA infusion. Some infusion-related reactions can be serious, including, but not limited to, severe allergic reactions (anaphylaxis), acute life-threatening breathing problems, or other life-threatening infusion-related reactions. If the patient has a reaction, the infusion is either slowed or stopped until their symptoms are resolved. Most patients are able to complete infusions and receive medication again. However, if the infusion-related reaction is life-threatening, the infusion of GAZYVA will be permanently stopped. The patient’s healthcare team will take steps to help lessen any side effects the patient may have to the infusion process. The patient may be given medicines to take before each GAZYVA treatment. Symptoms of infusion-related reactions may include: fast heartbeat, tiredness, dizziness, headache, redness of the face, nausea, chills, fever, vomiting, diarrhea, rash, high blood pressure, low blood pressure, difficulty breathing, and chest discomfort

These side effects may occur during or within 24 hours of any GAZYVA infusion. Some infusion-related reactions can be serious, including, but not limited to, severe allergic reactions (anaphylaxis), acute life-threatening breathing problems, or other life-threatening infusion-related reactions. If the patient has a reaction, the infusion is either slowed or stopped until their symptoms are resolved. Most patients are able to complete infusions and receive medication again. However, if the infusion-related reaction is life-threatening, the infusion of GAZYVA will be permanently stopped. The patient’s healthcare team will take steps to help lessen any side effects the patient may have to the infusion process. The patient may be given medicines to take before each GAZYVA treatment. Symptoms of infusion-related reactions may include: fast heartbeat, tiredness, dizziness, headache, redness of the face, nausea, chills, fever, vomiting, diarrhea, rash, high blood pressure, low blood pressure, difficulty breathing, and chest discomfort Hypersensitivity Reactions Including Serum Sickness: Some patients receiving GAZYVA may have severe or life-threatening allergic reactions. This reaction may be severe, may happen during or after an infusion, and may affect many areas of the body. If an allergic reaction occurs, the patient’s doctor will stop the infusion and permanently discontinue GAZYVA

Some patients receiving GAZYVA may have severe or life-threatening allergic reactions. This reaction may be severe, may happen during or after an infusion, and may affect many areas of the body. If an allergic reaction occurs, the patient’s doctor will stop the infusion and permanently discontinue GAZYVA Serious, Including Fatal, Infections: While the patient is taking GAZYVA, they may develop infections. Some of these infections may be fatal and severe, so the patient should be sure to talk to their doctor if they think they have an infection. Patients with a history of recurring or chronic infections may be at an increased risk of infection. Patients with an active infection should not be treated with GAZYVA. Patients taking GAZYVA plus standard therapy may be at higher risk for fatal or severe infections compared to patients taking standard therapy plus placebo. If you develop a serious infection, your doctor will immediately discontinue GAZYVA and begin treatment for the infection

While the patient is taking GAZYVA, they may develop infections. Some of these infections may be fatal and severe, so the patient should be sure to talk to their doctor if they think they have an infection. Patients with a history of recurring or chronic infections may be at an increased risk of infection. Patients with an active infection should not be treated with GAZYVA. Patients taking GAZYVA plus standard therapy may be at higher risk for fatal or severe infections compared to patients taking standard therapy plus placebo. If you develop a serious infection, your doctor will immediately discontinue GAZYVA and begin treatment for the infection Low White Blood Cell Count: When the patient has an abnormally low count of infection-fighting white blood cells, it is called neutropenia. While the patient is taking GAZYVA, their doctor will do blood work to check their white blood cell count. Severe and life-threatening neutropenia can develop during or after treatment with GAZYVA. Some cases of neutropenia can last for more than one month. If the patient’s white blood cell count is low, their doctor may prescribe medication to help prevent infections

When the patient has an abnormally low count of infection-fighting white blood cells, it is called neutropenia. While the patient is taking GAZYVA, their doctor will do blood work to check their white blood cell count. Severe and life-threatening neutropenia can develop during or after treatment with GAZYVA. Some cases of neutropenia can last for more than one month. If the patient’s white blood cell count is low, their doctor may prescribe medication to help prevent infections Low Platelet Count: Platelets help stop bleeding or blood loss. GAZYVA may reduce the number of platelets the patient has in their blood; having low platelet count is called thrombocytopenia. This may affect the clotting process. While the patient is taking GAZYVA, their doctor will do blood work to check their platelet count. Severe and life-threatening thrombocytopenia can develop during treatment with GAZYVA. Fatal bleeding events have occurred in patients treated with GAZYVA. If the patient’s platelet count gets too low, their treatment may be delayed or reduced

Platelets help stop bleeding or blood loss. GAZYVA may reduce the number of platelets the patient has in their blood; having low platelet count is called thrombocytopenia. This may affect the clotting process. While the patient is taking GAZYVA, their doctor will do blood work to check their platelet count. Severe and life-threatening thrombocytopenia can develop during treatment with GAZYVA. Fatal bleeding events have occurred in patients treated with GAZYVA. If the patient’s platelet count gets too low, their treatment may be delayed or reduced Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation (DIC): Fatal and severe DIC has been reported in people receiving GAZYVA. DIC is a rare and serious abnormal blood clotting condition that should be monitored and managed by the patient’s doctor as it can lead to uncontrollable bleeding

The most common side effects of GAZYVA in LN were upper respiratory tract infection, COVID-19, urinary tract infection, bronchitis, pneumonia, infusion infusion-related reactions, and neutropenia.

Before receiving GAZYVA, patients should talk to their doctor about:

Immunizations: Before receiving GAZYVA therapy, the patient should tell their healthcare provider if they have recently received or are scheduled to receive a vaccine. Patients who are treated with GAZYVA should not receive live vaccines

Before receiving GAZYVA therapy, the patient should tell their healthcare provider if they have recently received or are scheduled to receive a vaccine. Patients who are treated with GAZYVA should not receive live vaccines Pregnancy: The patient should tell their doctor if they are pregnant, think that they might be pregnant, plan to become pregnant, or are breastfeeding. GAZYVA may harm their unborn baby. The patient should speak to their doctor about using GAZYVA while they are pregnant. The patient should talk to their doctor or their child’s doctor about the safety and timing of live virus vaccinations to their infant if they received GAZYVA during pregnancy. Women of childbearing potential should use effective contraception while taking GAZYVA and for 6 months after your GAZYVA treatment

The patient should tell their doctor if they are pregnant, think that they might be pregnant, plan to become pregnant, or are breastfeeding. GAZYVA may harm their unborn baby. The patient should speak to their doctor about using GAZYVA while they are pregnant. The patient should talk to their doctor or their child’s doctor about the safety and timing of live virus vaccinations to their infant if they received GAZYVA during pregnancy. Women of childbearing potential should use effective contraception while taking GAZYVA and for 6 months after your GAZYVA treatment Breastfeeding: Because of the potential risk of serious side reactions in breastfed children, patients should not breastfeed while taking GAZYVA and for 6 months after your last dose

Patients should tell their doctor about any side effects.

These are not all of the possible side effects of GAZYVA. For more information, patients should ask their doctor or pharmacist.

GAZYVA is available by prescription only.

Report side effects to the FDA at (800) FDA-1088, or http://www.fda.gov/medwatch. Report side effects to Genentech at (888) 835-2555.

Please visit https://www.GAZYVA.com for the GAZYVA full Prescribing Information, including BOXED WARNINGS, for additional Important Safety Information.

About Genentech in Immunology

Genentech is committed to harnessing pioneering science and innovation to address critical unmet needs for patients with immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. Our pipeline includes over a dozen of clinical programs in immunology aiming to transform care for people living with lupus, MASH, ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, immunoglobulin A nephropathy, idiopathic nephrotic syndrome, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis. We are investing end-to-end in immunology from discovery and R&D to commercialization across a variety of modalities including monoclonal antibodies, bispecifics, and CAR-T cell therapies to help solve some of the most difficult challenges in immunology today.

About Genentech

Founded nearly 50 years ago, Genentech is a leading biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines to treat patients with serious and life-threatening medical conditions. The company, a member of the Roche Group, has headquarters in South San Francisco, California. For additional information about the company, please visit http://www.gene.com.

Media Contact: Kendall Tich (650) 467-6800

Advocacy Contact: Meg Harrison (617) 694-7060

Investor Contacts: Loren Kalm (650) 225-3217

Bruno Eschli +41 61 687 5284