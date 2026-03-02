FCS Foundation Marks Rare Disease Day to Elevate Awareness and Support for Families Living with Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rare Disease Day, observed each year globally on the last day of February to shine a spotlight on the millions of individuals affected by rare conditions, gives the FCS Foundation an important platform to raise awareness about Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS) — a rare genetic metabolic disorder that profoundly impacts daily life for patients and families.

FCS is a hereditary condition that severely impairs the body's ability to break down fats, leading to dangerously elevated triglyceride levels and placing those affected at risk for acute, potentially life-threatening pancreatitis along with chronic complications and quality-of-life challenges.

"Rare Disease Day reminds us that visibility matters," said Melissa Goetz, Co-President of FCS Foundation. "While FCS affects a small number of individuals, the challenges faced by our community are shared by millions living with rare diseases worldwide. Today, and every day, we honor the strength of patients and caregivers, and advocate for greater awareness, support, and progress in research that can improve lives."

The FCS Foundation's mission is to build a global support network that connects patients, caregivers, clinicians, and advocates — providing education, resources, and community for those living with FCS and their loved ones. Through Rare Disease Day activities and year-round efforts, the Foundation amplifies patient voices and works to ensure that the unique needs of this ultra-rare community are recognized by healthcare systems, researchers, and policymakers.

For more information about Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome or how to support Rare Disease Day efforts, visit www.livingwithfcs.org.

About the FCS Foundation



The FCS Foundation was established to connect individuals affected by Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome and to promote advocacy, education, and support. The Foundation operates as an all-volunteer organization dedicated to improving understanding and care for patients living with FCS through collaboration, community building, and resource sharing.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fcs-foundation-marks-rare-disease-day-to-elevate-awareness-and-support-for-families-living-with-familial-chylomicronemia-syndrome-302699981.html

SOURCE FCS Foundation