SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Fate Therapeutics Reports New Employee Inducement Award Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - December 3, 2024

December 4, 2024 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing a first-in-class pipeline of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cellular immunotherapies to patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that on December 2, 2024 the Company granted restricted stock units (RSUs) representing 18,600 shares of its common stock to one newly-hired non-executive employee. The grant was approved by the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors and granted under the Company’s Amended and Restated Inducement Equity Plan as an inducement material to the new employee entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The RSUs will vest over four years, with 25% of the shares underlying each RSU award vesting on each anniversary of the grant date, subject to the employee being continuously employed by the Company through each vesting date.

About Fate Therapeutics, Inc.
Fate Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing a first-in-class pipeline of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cellular immunotherapies to patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. Using its proprietary iPSC product platform, the Company has established a leadership position in creating multiplexed-engineered iPSC lines and in the manufacture and clinical development of off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived cell products. The Company’s pipeline includes iPSC-derived natural killer (NK) cell and T-cell product candidates, which are selectively designed, incorporate novel synthetic controls of cell function, and are intended to deliver multiple therapeutic mechanisms to patients. Fate Therapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit www.fatetherapeutics.com.

Contact:
Christina Tartaglia
Precision AQ
212.362.1200
christina.tartaglia@precisionaq.com

Southern California Compensation
Fate Therapeutics
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
illustration of lymphocytes
CAR T
CAR T and Related Therapies Home In on Autoimmune Disease
November 4, 2024
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Shawna Williams
Illustration of hand holding $100 bills spread out
Compensation
Pay Range Transparency: New Law Could Help Massachusetts Biopharma Industry
August 21, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration of young woman standing in front of exit door
Layoffs
Boundless Bio Announces ‘Modest Reduction’ to San Diego Workforce
August 13, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Pictured: Sign at FibroGen's headquarters in Calif
Layoffs
FibroGen to Lay Off 127 Workers in San Francisco
August 12, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel