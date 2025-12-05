SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Holding(s) in Company

December 5, 2025 | 
3 min read

TURKU, FINLAND / ACCESS Newswire / December 4, 2025 / Faron Pharmaceuticals (HEL:FARON)(LSE:FARN) | Company announcement | December 04, 2025 at 18:00:00 EET

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii:

Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

X

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify) iii: Change due the Private Placement

x

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv

Name

Timo Syrjälä

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Monaco

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v

Name

Acme Investments SPF Sarl

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Luxembourg

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:

03.12.2025

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

04.12.2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

14,96

17.120.400

Position of previous notification (if
applicable)

15,18

17.225.396


8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rights ix

% of voting rights

Direct
(DTR5.1)

Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)

Direct
(DTR5.1)

Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)

FI4000153309

5.185.528

11.934.872

4,53%

10,43%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

17.120.400

14,96%



B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date x

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1



B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date x

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash
Settlement xii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2



9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv

X

Name xv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Timo Syrjälä (Direct)

4,53%

4,53%

Acme Investments SPF Sarl (Indirect)

10,43%

10,43%

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional information xvi

Faron press release dated 3.12.2025, number of registered company shares increased to 114.420.465 due to share issue.
Acme Investment SPF Sarl is fully owned by Timo Syrjälä

Place of completion

Monaco

Date of completion

04.12.2025

SOURCE: Faron Pharmaceuticals



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

Europe
ACCESS Newswire
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Photo of Basel, Switzerland, and Rhine river
Business
Basel Life Sciences Scene Embraces International Companies, Startups
November 6, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Victoria Tower Houses of Parliament Westminster Bridge Night Stars London England. Built in the 1800s, House of Commons and House of Lords.
Government
How the UK’s ‘Credibility Challenge’ Hinders Attempts To Reverse Pharma’s Flight
October 1, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Image of padlock on U.S. flag
Job Trends
$100,000 H-1B Fee Leaves Biopharma Grappling With Impact
September 25, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration of sea storm waves
Layoffs
Layoffs From Just 6 Pharmas Could Wipe Out Over 39,000 Jobs
September 18, 2025
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel