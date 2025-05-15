Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Grant of Options

Faron Pharmaceuticals (HEL:FARON)(LSE:FARN):

Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AIM:FARN)(First North:FARON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on tackling cancers via novel immunotherapies, todayannounces that the Company's board has confirmed the grant of a total of 876,000options over ordinary shares in the Company ("Options") under the Company's Share Option Plan 2019 (including its UK and US sub plans).

The Options have been allocated under the Share Option Plan 2019 and are exercisable between April 4, 2026 and April 4, 2031, vesting 25% per annum over four years. The exercise price for Options allocated under the Share Option plan is €2.20 per share, which is calculated based on the average price per share at which the ordinary shares in the Company have been traded on AIM for 90 days preceding the allocation date of 4 April 2025. The exercise price for Options allocated under the US sub plan is €2.31 per share, which is calculated based on the average price per share at which the ordinary shares in the Company have been traded on AIM for 30 days preceding the allocation date of 4 April 2025. The terms of the Share Option Plan 2019 are available on the Company's website at https://faron.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/20250321_Share-Option-Plan-2019_Rules_EN_clean.pdf.

The granted 876,000 Options entitle the option holders to subscribe for a total of 876,000new ordinary shares in the Company, if exercised in full, and represent 0.78 %of the fully diluted ordinary share capital of the Company.

Included in the number of Options granted are the following Options which were issued to directors, other persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Company personnel:

Director Options granted Colin Bond 30,000 Marie-Louise Fjällskog 30,000 Juho Jalkanen 200,000 Markku Jalkanen 30,000 John Poulos 30,000 Tuomo Tuomo Pätsi 100,000 Christine Roth 30,000

Total directors

450,000 Other PDMR Maija Hollmén 6,000 Vesa Karvonen 30,000 Yrjö Wichmann 60,000 Kaisa Kyttä 11,000 Petri Bono 30,000 Total other PDMRs 137,000 Total Company personnel 876,000

About BEXMAB



The BEXMAB study is an open-label Phase I/II clinical trial investigating bexmarilimab in combination with standard of care (SoC) in the aggressive hematological malignancies of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). The primary objective is to determine the safety and tolerability of bexmarilimab in combination with SoC (azacitidine) treatment. Directly targeting Clever-1 could limit the replication capacity of cancer cells, increase antigen presentation, ignite an immune response, and allow current treatments to be more effective. Clever-1 is highly expressed in both AML and MDS and associated with therapy resistance, limited T cell activation and poor outcomes.

About Bexmarilimab

Bexmarilimab is Faron's wholly owned, investigational immunotherapy designed to overcome resistance to existing treatments and optimize clinical outcomes, by targeting myeloid cell function and igniting the immune system. Bexmarilimab binds to Clever-1, an immunosuppressive receptor found on macrophages leading to tumor growth and metastases (i.e. helps cancer evade the immune system). By targeting the Clever-1 receptor on macrophages, bexmarilimab alters the tumor microenvironment, reprogramming macrophages from an immunosuppressive (M2) state to an immunostimulatory (M1) one, upregulating interferon production and priming the immune system to attack tumors and sensitizing cancer cells to standard of care.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Faron (AIM:FARN)(First North:FARON) is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on tackling cancers via novel immunotherapies. Its mission is to bring the promise of immunotherapy to a broader population by uncovering novel ways to control and harness the power of the immune system. The Company's lead asset is bexmarilimab, a novel anti-Clever-1 humanized antibody, with the potential to remove immunosuppression of cancers through reprogramming myeloid cell function. Bexmarilimab is being investigated in Phase I/II clinical trials as a potential therapy for patients with hematological cancers in combination with other standard treatments. Further information is available at www.faron.com.

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a. Name a) Colin Bond

b) Marie-Louise Fjällskog

c) Juho Jalkanen

d) Markku Jalkanen

e) John Poulos

f) Tuomo Pätsi

g) Christine Roth

h) Maija Hollmén

i) Vesa Karvonen

j) Yrjö Wichmann

k) Kaisa Kyttä

l) Petri Bono 2 Reason for notification



a. Position/Status Person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated b. Initial notification/

Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy b. LEI 7437009H31TO1DC0EB42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification Code Options over new ordinary shares



ISIN: FI4000153309 b. Nature of the transaction Grant of options made under the Faron Share Option Plan 2019 - under the UK and US sub plans the options are exercisable at €2.20 per ordinary share, and at €2.31 per ordinary share respectively. c. Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) a) €2.20

b) €2.31

c) €2.20

d) €2.20

e) €2.31

f) €2.20

g) €2.31

h) €2.20

i) €2.20

j) €2.20

k) €2.20

l) €2.20 a) 30,000

b) 30,000

c) 200,000

d) 30,000

e) 30,000

f) 100,000

g) 30,000

h) 6,000

i) 30,000

j) 60,000

k) 11,000

l) 30,000 d. Aggregated information



- Aggregated Volume



- Price



Nil



e. Date of the transaction 14 May 2025 f. Place of the transaction Turku



