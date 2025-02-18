Fangzhou Inc. integrates DeepSeek open-source AI Model to enhance Internet healthcare

SHANGHAI, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fangzhou Inc. (“Fangzhou” or the “Company”) (06086.HK), a leader in Internet healthcare solutions, announced the successful integration and local deployment of the DeepSeek-R1 open-source large language model on February 8th. This upgrade is expected to yield improvements in the company’s service capabilities and operational efficiency, enabling more precise and personalized healthcare solutions for patients and healthcare providers, contributing to the overall advancement of the Internet healthcare sector.

Dr. Xie Fangmin, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Fangzhou, commented, “The integration of DeepSeek marks an important step in our commitment to technological innovation. We believe this upgrade can bring significant improvements to our platform’s capabilities, allowing us to deliver better, more efficient healthcare services. We look forward to continuing to develop innovative solutions to our millions of users.”

Transforming the Healthcare Ecosystem with AI Technology

The local deployment of DeepSeek-R1’s advanced analytical and reasoning capabilities allows Fangzhou to deliver data-driven decision support and advanced functionality, while maintaining full control over privacy and data security. By leveraging DeepSeek’s technical strengths, the platform can more effectively address the needs of a diverse user base of patients and healthcare providers.

For Patients: The platform enhances health management by providing analysis of medical reports, test results, and other health data. Leveraging these insights, healthcare providers are able to offer medication guidance, and post-diagnosis care plans.

For Healthcare Providers: Fangzhou’s DeepSeek-R1 powered “AI Assistant” can streamline prescription reviews and patient management, allowing doctors to focus on more critical medical tasks. The model’s data-driven logic also incorporates science-based decision support, aiding in diagnosis and optimized treatment plans.

Innovating for the Future

Looking ahead, Fangzhou is focused on developing a number of “AI Agent” applications in 2025, with the aim of harnessing DeepSeek-R1’s powerful analytical reasoning capabilities to extract greater insights from medical data. By creating specialized “AI Agent” solutions, Fangzhou intends to advance Internet healthcare towards greater efficiency and precision.

About Fangzhou Inc.

Fangzhou Inc. (06086.HK) is China’s leading online chronic disease management platform, serving 45.6 million registered users and 217,000 doctors (as of June 30, 2024). The Company provides tailored medical care and precision medicine solutions for chronic disease patients. For more information, visit https://investors.jianke.com.

About DeepSeek

Hangzhou DeepSeek Artificial Intelligence Basic Technology Research Co., Ltd., also known commercially as “DeepSeek”, is a Chinese artificial intelligence company specializing in the development of large language models (LLMs). Based in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, it is owned and funded by the Chinese hedge fund High-Flyer. DeepSeek was founded in July 2023 by High-Flyer and the company launched an eponymous chatbot alongside its DeepSeek-R1 model in January 2025.

