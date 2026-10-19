Fangzhou and Cutia Therapeutics Partner to Advance AI-Powered Dermatology and Chronic Health Management

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fangzhou Inc. (“Fangzhou” or the “Company”) (HKEX: 06086), a leading provider of AI‑driven Internet healthcare solutions, announced a strategic partnership with Cutia Therapeutics (“Cutia”) at its 2026 Double 11 (Single’s Day) Partner Conference in Guangzhou, focused on integrating innovative dermatology treatments with AI-enabled, full-cycle health management services.

The conference, themed “AI Innovation for Efficiency, Data Services for Empowerment,” brought together industry experts, pharmaceutical partners and healthcare professionals to explore data-driven healthcare innovation.





Fangzhou and Cutia Partner to Advance AI-Powered Dermatology and Chronic Health Management

The partnership will focus on integrating pharmaceutical product portfolios and AI-powered digital marketing, combining Cutia’s dermatology expertise with Fangzhou’s digital healthcare capabilities to accelerate access to innovative treatments and develop personalized, long-term patient management services.

Cutia Therapeutics specializes in dermatology and hair-related conditions, with broad capabilities spanning drug development, manufacturing and commercialization.

Fangzhou has continued to expand its “AI + Chronic Disease Services” model, supported by its proprietary “XingShi” Large Language Model (“XS LLM”). Its AI applications cover health monitoring, patient follow-up and health education, helping connect medical treatments with continuous healthcare services beyond individual consultations.

Wang Haijiao, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Fangzhou, said, “China has a vast patient population and more diverse healthcare needs, creating significant opportunities for localized innovation. By leveraging Fangzhou’s established AI-powered healthcare capabilities, we aim to develop full-cycle management packages tailored to Chinese patients, integrating products, one-on-one follow-up, online assessments and health guidance into a comprehensive service model.”

Zhang Lele, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Cutia Therapeutics, emphasized the substantial unmet clinical needs in dermatological healthcare. She expressed confidence that Fangzhou’s AI technology and digital service capabilities will help bridge the gap between innovative treatments and patients, expanding access to structured, high-quality and continuous health management.

Looking ahead, Fangzhou will continue to strengthen collaboration across the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, expanding the application of AI in chronic disease services and developing integrated digital healthcare solutions to support the objectives of the Healthy China initiative.

About Fangzhou Inc.

Fangzhou Inc. (HKEX: 06086) is China’s leading online chronic disease management platform, serving 59.8 million registered users and 282,000 physicians (as of June 30, 2026). The Company specializes in delivering tailored medical care and AI‑enabled precision medicine solutions. For more information, visit https://investors.jianke.com .

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Disclaimer: This press release contains forward‑looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated due to various factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements.

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